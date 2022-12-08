Parker tapped to fill 4th circuit judge vacancy

NEWTON — A Jasper County judge has been tapped to fill a vacant circuit judge position in Central Illinois, the Illinois Supreme Court announced.
Kevin S. Parker, who has served as an associate judge in the 4th Judicial Circuit for Jasper County since 2015, was appointed this week as an at-large circuit judge in the circuit.
The circuit includes Christian, Clay, Clinton, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper, Marion, Montgomery and Shelby counties.
“I am very honored and humbled that Justice (David K.) Overstreet and the Illinois Supreme Court have placed their confidence in me to fill this important position,” Parker said in a news release this week. “I look forward to following in the shoes of my predecessor, Justice Michael McHaney, and continue to serve the people of the 4th Judicial Circuit.”
An at-large circuit judge position was left vacant when McHaney was elected to the 5th District Appellate Court in November.
Parker’s appointment is effective Dec. 12 and will conclude on Dec. 2, 2024, after the November 2024 general election.
In addition to serving as an Associate Judge in Jasper County, Parker previously served as Jasper County State’s Attorney from 2008 to 2015 and as Effingham County State’s Attorney from 1992 to 2000.
