Paying for protection: Decatur council may seek voter support for upping property tax for fire, police

DECATUR — Voters in Decatur could soon be faced with a ballot question asking them if they would be willing to pay more in taxes to support the city’s police and fire departments.

A discussion item on Monday evening’s Decatur City Council agenda looks at the idea of floating a referendum on the April ballot to gauge public interest in a special tax to support more “public safety staffing” along with rising cop and firefighter pension costs.

But while it’s always polite to ask, City Manager Scot Wrighton tells council members in a briefing note the law states they don’t have to get citizen permission before going ahead with the new tax.

Wrighton said, legally, the city can impose an extra tax to cover its whole share of pensions costs, for example, and tax up to .075% of the assessed value of all taxable property for the “purpose of fire protection and/or police protection.”

The issue has come up because several council members had previously expressed interest in looking at whether such a tax might fly with voters. But therein lies the dilemma, as they are also on record as stating they don’t want to drive up property taxes they already feel are too high.