Permit review underway for Charleston cannabis dispensary

Previously, the ordinance listed no license available in any of the business categories state law provides, in order to allow decisions on a case-by-case basis.

City staff will now review the company's permit application to make sure it meets building and other codes, city Planner Steve Pamperin said. That review generally takes about two weeks, he said.

Once the company completes planned interior renovations to the building, the city would issue an occupancy permit if those meet requirements, Pamperin said.

Fotopoulos said Zen Leaf is an Illinois-based company that's been operating since 2014 and has locations in 13 states.

He said the company plans to provide "an upscale and welcoming retail experience, while providing safe, legal access to adults seeking the health, wellness and happiness that cannabis provides."

He didn't indicate how many workers the dispensary will employ but said they all would go through state-required training for working in the cannabis industry.

