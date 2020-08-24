Petitions available for 3 seats on Decatur City Council

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Petitions are available starting Tuesday, Aug. 25, for those interested in running for three available seats on the Decatur City Council.

The petitions are available in the office of the city clerk, located on the third floor of the Decatur Civic Center or at www.decaturil.gov/departments/City-Clerk. Petitions must contain the signatures of 85 registered voters.

To be eligible, candidates must be residents of the United States, registered to vote, age 18 or older and reside within the city limits for one year prior to the election.

The filing period is 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, through 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23. The election is set for April 6.

For more information, call the city clerk’s office at (217) 424-2708.

