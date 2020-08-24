 Skip to main content
Petitions available for three seats on Decatur City Council
Petitions available for three seats on Decatur City Council

DECATUR — Petitions are available starting Tuesday, Aug. 25, for those interested in running for three available seats on the Decatur City Council.

The petitions are available in the office of the city clerk, located on the third floor of the Decatur Civic Center or at www.decaturil.gov/departments/City-Clerk. Petitions must contain the signatures of 85 registered voters.

To be eligible, candidates must be residents of the United States, registered to vote, age 18 or older and reside within the city limits for one year prior to the election.

The filing period is 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, through 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23. The election is set for April 6.

For more information, call the city clerk’s office at (217) 424-2708.

