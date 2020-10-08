Planning to vote in person this year? What Illinois voters should know before heading to the polls.

Early voting in Illinois is underway.

While a record-setting number of people have applied for a mail-in ballot in Illinois, scores of voters across the state have ventured out of their homes to cast an in-person ballot for the Nov. 3 general election.

From Cairo to Galena, more than 119,000 voters across Illinois have cast an in-person ballot at early voting sites and nearly 258,000 of more than 2 million applicants had returned ballots by mail.

Whether you’re a longtime voter or new to the process, voting can be confusing. Here’s what you need to know when casting your vote this year.

