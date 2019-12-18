Police union, Decatur negotiating potential settlement over towing ordinance

DECATUR — Decatur police union and city officials said in court they are working to settle a three-year dispute over an ordinance that requires officers to seize vehicles, a move the union says is unconstitutional.

Amy Waks, the city’s assistant corporation counsel, and union attorney Shane Voyles met for a status hearing on the litigation Wednesday morning at the Macon County Courthouse. The lawyers asked Macon County Circuit Judge R.C. Bollinger for a 60-day postponement on the case which would in February.

Waks said she spoke with Voyles prior to the hearing, and the pair agreed to negotiate a possible settlement.

The Decatur Police Benevolent and Protective Association Labor Committee argues in court documents that the ordinance violates the U.S. Constitution because the seizure of a vehicle is a punishment placed on the person before they are found guilty. But the city defends their code and says that it is lawful and that similar practices are carried out in other communities.