Primaries to set stage for fall battles for Macon County Board

DECATUR — Republican voters in two of Macon County’s five county board districts will have a primary, setting the stage for incumbent-heavy battles in the fall.

The primaries are needed to whittle the list of Republican candidates down to three in the new District 4 and District 5.

There also will be a primary for sheriff, pitting current sheriff Jim Root against Cody Moore for the Republican nomination. There is no Democrat on the primary ballot for sheriff.

The new board district map, approved based on the results of the 2020 Census, saw the number of districts drop from seven to five, with each still represented by three board members.

The remapping process sparked controversy, with some accusing the majority Republicans of disenfranchising Black voters by failing to maintain an existing majority-minority district in a county that's nearly one-fifth Black.

Fifteen current board members are among those who filed for the posts during the weeklong filing period that ended Monday.

In the two districts where there will be primaries, there are numerous current board members who will be going head to head in November.

In District 4, current Republican board members Kevin Greenfield, Jason Comer and Ryan Kreke are being challenged in the primary by Edward D. Yoder. Yoder is the son of Edward D. Yoder, the former Macon County treasure who stepped down last year after more than 10 years leading the office.

In his resignation letter, Yoder characterized his premature departure as a retirement. But he came under close scrutiny in 2020 after property tax collection lagged behind previous years. Some of the office’s practices were called into question.

The top three vote-getters in the primary will go on to challenge current Democrat board members Marcy Rood and Patricia Dawson.

In District 5, current Republican board members Debra Kraft, Gregory Mattingley and Linda Little are being challenged by Hubert Murray. The top three vote-getters in this race will go on to face current Democrat board member Shad Edwards.

Some current board members chose not to seek re-election. They are Verzell Taylor and Helena Buckner, both Democrats representing the current District 2, Lloyd Holman, a Democrat representing the current District 4, and Republicans Jim Gresham and Phillip Hogan of the current District 7. One of the District 6 seats remains vacant following the death in February of David M. Drobisch.

District 1, which includes most of the urban core of Decatur, was the only district where a full slate of Democrats filed to run. They include incumbent board members Karl Coleman and Bill Oliver as well as challenger Vivian Goodman, who is currently the president of the Macon County Board of Health.

All three candidates are African American and the district is 46% Black. Republicans amended their redistricting proposal in October to include a plurality Black district after concerns were raised about the initial map, which "cracked" the county's minority population across five districts, thus diluting their voting power.

Coleman, who is also the chairman of the Macon County Democratic Party, told Herald & Review that the party continues to mull a lawsuit over the map for alleged violations to the Voting Rights Act.

He also said that vacant slots in other races on the ballot may be filled at a later date.

"There is a law that allows party chairmen to appoint people to the ballot after the petition process is over if there's a vacant spot so to speak," Coleman said. "... We likely will seek to get candidates on there through that process."

Staff Writer Brenden Moore contributed to this report.

