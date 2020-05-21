Pritzker administration working on guidance for reopening next week

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SPRINGFIELD – Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Thursday his administration is developing guidelines for local governments and businesses to follow as the state prepares to enter the next phase of reopening the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have guidance documents that are being prepared, work that’s already being done to make sure that people have enough time to open safely,” Pritzker said during his daily pandemic briefing in his office at the Capitol.

He reiterated that all four regions of the state are on track to enter Phase 3 of the reopening plan on May 29, when offices, barber shops, beauty salons and most retail businesses will be allowed to reopen under capacity limits and social distancing guidelines. People will also be allowed to gather in groups of 10 or fewer people.

Pritzker also announced this week that bars and restaurants also will be allowed to reopen for outdoor service, also under capacity limits, social distancing guidelines and other safety measures. Also, all state parks will reopen, as will indoor and outdoor tennis facilities. And golf courses will allow foursomes on the course, with a limit of one person per cart.

Still, Pritzker faced a number of questions from news media throughout the state Thursday on issues ranging from youth sports activities to worship services.