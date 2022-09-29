Pritzker highlights early voting with several campaign stops

SPRINGFIELD — Early voting for the November election kicked off across the state Thursday, with Gov. J.B. Pritzker highlighting the occasion with several campaign stops with Democratic candidates.

"I left Chicago this morning, people were voting," Pritzker said. "I was in Bloomington just about an hour ago, people were voting. I'm here in Springfield, people are voting. And I'll be in (East St. Louis) later today, people are voting. Today is Election Day and ... every day from now on is Election Day, so make sure you get out to vote."

Pritzker, a Chicago Democrat, leads the the party's slate as he seeks reelection against state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia. Other top races include the seat held by U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., who faces Republican challenger Kathy Salvi, as well as two Illinois Supreme Court seats and all the statewide constitutional officers and state legislators.

Voters also will be asked to weigh in on a proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution that would enshrine collective bargaining rights as "fundamental" and bar state and local governments from enacting "right-to-work" laws.

At each stop, Pritzker was joined by local Democrats.

In Springfield, he was joined by Nikki Budzinski, the Democratic nominee for the 13th Congressional District, and state Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield.

Budzinski faces Decatur community activist Regan Deering while Turner is up against state Rep. Sandy Hamilton, R-Springfield.

There, Pritzker touted policy achievements such as raising the minimum wage while vowing to protect abortion rights and declaring his support for the "workers rights amendment."

But, above all else, the message of the day was: everyday up to Nov. 8 is Election Day.

"What this means for voters is it's the first day to vote," Budzinski said. "November 8 is the last. It's so important to get all of our friends and family to get out and vote early for this incredible ticket from top to bottom."

Pritzker signed several laws last year that expand early voting and curbside voting, making ballot dropboxes — a pandemic-era innovation — a permanent feature and allowing voters to permanently opt in to vote-by-mail.

With the latter change, voters will be given the choice of having a ballot sent to them just in this election, every general election or all elections.

Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner said that about 100 ballots had been cast in the county as of 3 p.m. and that 3,915 vote-by-mail ballot had been requested. Of that, 2,586 were the result of people opting in to permanent vote-by-mail.

Tanner said that the pandemic led to significant increase in early voting and vote-by-mail in 2020 and that he didn't expect this year to match it. But, the overall trend is still upward.

"There was a trend before COVID of more early voting and more vote-by-mail," Tanner said. "Obviously, it really spiked in the 2020 cycle. And it's come back down, but it is higher than it was in '18. So it went back to its normal trend of increasing, but it's probably not going to be at the levels it was in 2020."

"Once people early vote, they tend to continue to early vote," Tanner added.

Macon County voters can cast their ballots at the clerk's office, 141 S. Main St. – Room 119, in Decatur from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through October 28.

Other hours include:

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Oct. 29

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 30

8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Oct. 31 until Nov. 4

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6

8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 7