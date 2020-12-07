Pritzker says next 4 weeks could be ‘the most crucial month of this entire pandemic’

The state on Monday reported 8,691 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, and 90 additional deaths. The state is now reporting 796,264 known and probable cases, and a death toll of 13,343 throughout the course of the pandemic.

The new and probable cases reported Monday came out of a batch of 77,569 tests, and the seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a share of total tests conducted was 10.3% for the period ending Sunday.

Pritzker and Ezike defended the state’s plan for distributing the first shipment of a coronavirus vaccine to the 50 of Illinois’ 102 counties with the highest per capita death rates, which they presented publicly on Friday.

The state’s plan identified 10 regional hub hospitals from which the vaccine’s initial shipment will be distributed to those 50 counties, with front-line health care workers considered the top priority for being inoculated. But several of the downstate hub locations, including hospitals in Peoria, Springfield and Champaign, are in counties that aren’t on the list of 50.

And some of the state’s least populous counties that are among the 50 don’t have a hospital within their borders. Ezike said officials can identify which hospitals residents from those counties use and distribute the vaccine to front-line health care workers there.