Process to replace Manar in Senate announced

SPRINGFIELD — The search to replace former state Sen. Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill, has officially commenced.

Democratic Party officials in the six counties that comprise the 48th Illinois Senate District announced Monday that they will accept applications from those interested in being appointed to serve the remaining two years of Manar’s term.

Those interested have been asked to submit a resume and statements describing their involvement within the Democratic Party and their electability and vision for the district.

Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Jan. 25. A committee made up of the district’s six county Democratic Party chairs will conduct in-person interviews Jan. 30 and 31 and meet Feb. 6 to vote on the appointment.

Manar, a prominent downstate voice in the Senate, resigned effective Sunday to become a senior advisor to Gov. J.B. Pritzker. He was elected three times.

The district includes all or parts of Christian, Macon, Macoupin, Madison, Montgomery and Sangamon counties. It includes the urban cores of Springfield and Decatur but is otherwise a rural constituency.

