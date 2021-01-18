Process to replace Sen. Andy Manar in Senate announced

SPRINGFIELD — The search to replace former state Sen. Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill, has officially commenced.
Democratic Party officials in the six counties that comprise the 48th Illinois Senate District announced Monday that they will accept applications from those interested in being appointed to serve the remaining two years of Manar’s term.
Those interested have been asked to submit a resume and statements describing their involvement within the Democratic Party and their electability and vision for the district.
Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Jan. 25. A committee made up of the district’s six county Democratic Party chairs will conduct in-person interviews Jan. 30 and 31 and meet Feb. 6 to vote on the appointment.
Manar, a prominent downstate voice in the Senate, resigned effective Sunday to become a senior advisor to Gov. J.B. Pritzker. He was elected three times.
The district includes all or parts of Christian, Macon, Macoupin, Madison, Montgomery and Sangamon counties. It includes the urban cores of Springfield and Decatur but is otherwise a rural constituency.
Each county party chair has a vote weighted by the amount of votes Manar received in the 2018 election. Macon County has the highest percentage of weighted vote at 26.7%, followed by Macoupin (21.4%), Sangamon (19.6%), Christian (14.1%), Montgomery (13.9%) and Madison (4.1%).
Some candidates have already expressed interest in the appointment, including Springfield Park District board member Lisa Badger, former Springfield Ward 2 Alderman Frank McNeil, Springfield Ward 3 Alderman Doris Turner, former Illinois House candidate Chase Wilhelm and Macoupin County board member Roberta Vojas.
Turner is also the chair of the Sangamon County Democratic Party, giving her control of one-fifth of the weighted vote.
State Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, who represents the Springfield and Decatur portions of the district, said she is not interested in the appointment and will remain in the House.
Whoever wins the appointment will be immediately presented with political challenges. Though Manar was elected three times by double-digit margins, the district has been trending Republican for years.
Former President Barack Obama carried the district by a couple points in 2012, but it went for President Donald Trump by double-digit margins in 2016 and 2020. Pritzker's fair tax proposal failed by a 34-point margin in the district.
This changing political terrain means the district may look drastically different following the redistricting process, which will begin later this year.