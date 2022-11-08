 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prohibition ends in Macon County's South Wheatland Township

Paul Butler poses with a sign advocating for the end of laws that prohibit the sale of alcohol in the unincorporated areas of South Wheatland Township in Macon County. Butler would like to open a meadery and winery on his farm. To do so, he needs residents to vote no on a referendum that will appear on the November ballot.

MACON — During an Election Day watch party Tuesday night, Julie Butler brought out some of the products she and her husband Paul plan to sell when they open the Macon Mead and Winery.

“We’ve been watching TV and looking at the website,” she said. “And we’ve been drinking some of Paul’s mead.”

Although the party may have started a little early, they still savored the sweet taste of victory after voters rejected the continuation of prohibition in South Wheatland Township.

Although she was happy with the outcome, she understood the work now begins. “I can’t believe we’re really going to be doing this,” she said about the opening of the meadery.

Mead is a wine made from honey. With the end of the South Wheatland Township prohibition, the Butlers can now begin the process of building a meadery and winery.

The results of the vote included 23% who were in favor of continuing prohibition and 77% wanting to end it. “But I’m a little surprised,” Paul Butler said. “I thought it would be more like 90 to 10.”

The Butler’s concern before Election Day was the wording of the referendum. If the voters wanted the sale of alcohol in South Wheatland Township, they had to vote no, which would end the prohibition. “When I was voting, I had to keep thinking to myself ‘No’,” Julie Butler said. “I was confusing myself.”

After the holidays, the Butlers will be contacting the appropriate agencies, including contractors and local chambers of commerce. “We’re still two years away from breaking ground,” Paul Butler said. “We still have to get zoned. This just means it’s no longer illegal.”

The voting results give others the opportunity to sell alcohol in the township. “But I don’t know if anybody has any plans,” Paul Butler said. “They could open a bar or a liquor store, but I can’t imagine where they’d do it in South Wheatland. The population is so spread out.”

If the vote had not gone the way the Butlers had wanted, Julie Butler would still have a good time, she said.

“We’d just build a nice party shed and have our friends over,” she said.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

