Prosecutors: Man left voicemail at Illinois office threatening to shoot Congressman Rodney Davis

SPRINGFIELD — A 64-year-old Army veteran has been charged with leaving a profanity-filled voicemail message at the Decatur office of U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, and threatening to shoot the lawmaker, federal officials said.

Randall E. Tarr, of Rochester, faces one count of communication of a threat to injure a person, which is punishable by up to five years in prison, and one count of making a threat to a federal official, which carries a statutory maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

Contacted at his home Friday, Tarr said he saw a television ad in which Davis claimed that Ukraine, not Russia, was responsible for meddling in the 2016 U.S. elections, and it angered him enough to call.

"I said I had been a sharpshooter in the Army. I didn't realize I said anything about shooting him. I might have. I don't even own a weapon," Tarr told The Associated Press. "I wish I could just take it all back and just say he's a lousy (expletive) for backing the Russian theory."

U.S. Attorney John C. Millhiser in a statement said the affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint alleges Tarr left the voicemail message on Nov. 25. According to the affidavit, the voicemail was forwarded to U.S. Capitol Police in Washington, D.C.