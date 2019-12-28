Rallies in support of, and opposition to, President Trump claim busy Decatur street corners

Both rallies generated plenty of honks and shouts from passing traffic, either in support or opposition.

Chris Roberts, of Decatur, was at the pro-Trump rally to support the president and said he has been a fan of Trump's since he ran for election.

"(Trump) doesn't like abortion," Roberts said. "That's one of my main ones." He also agrees with Trump's stance on fair trade and enjoys Trump's part in improving the stock market.

Chad Hodges, of Decatur, also attended the pro-Trump rally and said he was there to support the country.

"I wanted to come here today to support the president," said Hodges, who described himself as American and not belonging to either political party. "I supported Obama through his eight years. Not everything he did I agreed with, but he was still our president so I supported him in that."

Hodges said he was enticed by Trump's push to get rid of corruption.

Attendees at both rallies expressed hope for the future and for progress in the years to come, although each side had a different idea of what that means.

"I think we're on the right path," Hodges said. "We need to just get back on the right track, if it's one small step of progress at a time.