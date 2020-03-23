READ THE DOCUMENT: City of Decatur declares emergency related to COVID-19

DECATUR — The City of Decatur has declared an emergency related to the spread of COVID-19, described as a public health emergency in a proclamation by Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe.

READ THE DOCUMENT:

The proclamation issued Monday said the following actions would be authorized:

City Manager Scot Wrighton, in consultation with the mayor, "may determine whether and what public buildings and facilities will be open, determine the hours of operation public buildings will be open and designate those persons that may access public buildings and facilities."

The city manager "may determine the essential governmental functions needed to ensure the continuing operation of the city or to provide for or support the health, safety and welfare of the public, including contractors performing essential governmental services, and identify those employees and/or contractors necessary to the performance of those functions."

The city manager may determine the manner of operations for city employees and contractors who are performing essential functions, including the "place and manner of work ensuring the continuity of essential governmental functions."