READ THE LETTER: Decatur city workers offered voluntary furloughs

DECATUR — City employees have been given the option of taking voluntary furloughs amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

"The pandemic may have created a situation in your personal life where it may be better for you to be away from work for an extended period of time. If so, a voluntary furlough may be useful," City Manager Scot Wrighton wrote in a memo sent to the city's roughly 450 employees this week.

"Persons electing to take a voluntary furlough (and where it is approved by the appropriate department head) will continue to receive group health insurance benefits as if their employment status had not changed," he wrote in the letter.

Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said during an interview that the pandemic is having a dramatic impact on the state and national economy and will undoubtedly alter the municipal budget.

"It is going to be bad, but we just don't know how bad yet," Moore Wolfe said.

Municipalities across the country are revising budget projections because of profound declines in sales taxes and other revenue streams as the economy has come to a halt amid COVID-19.