READ THE LETTER: Decatur city workers offered voluntary furloughs

DECATUR — City employees have been given the option of taking voluntary furloughs amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
"The pandemic may have created a situation in your personal life where it may be better for you to be away from work for an extended period of time. If so, a voluntary furlough may be useful," City Manager Scot Wrighton wrote in a memo sent to the city's roughly 450 employees this week.
"Persons electing to take a voluntary furlough (and where it is approved by the appropriate department head) will continue to receive group health insurance benefits as if their employment status had not changed," he wrote in the letter.
Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said during an interview that the pandemic is having a dramatic impact on the state and national economy and will undoubtedly alter the municipal budget.
"It is going to be bad, but we just don't know how bad yet," Moore Wolfe said.
Municipalities across the country are revising budget projections because of profound declines in sales taxes and other revenue streams as the economy has come to a halt amid COVID-19.
A study last month by the United States Conference of Mayors and the National League of Cities said that 55% of cities in the 50,000-500,000 population category predicted furloughs would be necessary. The organization has called for $250 billion in federal aid for municipal governments.
"Cities will have to make painful decisions that will affect real people's lives and the safety and well-being of their communities if Congress does not help," Rochester Hills, Michigan, Mayor Bryan Barnett, who is also the president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, said in a written statement when the report was released.
Locally, Macon County officials are considering steps, including furloughs.
For Decatur, the furloughs could be applied in a variety of formats and employees could take one unpaid day off per week. Wrighton said the city is not filling vacant positions but noted that no city staff members have been laid off.
"It is my hope that staffing reductions do not become necessary; none are planned at this time," Wrighton said.
In his memo, Wrighton included resources for employees experiencing hardships due to COVID-19. The city is offering its employees free and anonymous help for family distress, mental health or other counseling needs. The city’s EAP provider is Life Works, and their phone number is (877) 234-5151.
