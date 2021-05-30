Read the order: Brown to appeal 2018 Macon County sheriff's race ruling

DECATUR — The 2018 race for Macon County sheriff isn't over yet.

Tony Brown said Saturday that he plans to appeal the order from Champaign County Circuit Court Judge Anna M. Benjamin that found that Jim Root won the race by 16 votes. The final tally was 19,579 votes for Root to 19,563 votes for Brown.

"Obviously I am disappointed as far as the judge's ruling," Brown said. "We plan on appealing."

Brown, who was sworn into office in 2018, said he also will be requesting that he be able to remain as sheriff pending the outcome of the appeal process.

Brown said the appeal would focus on those early voting ballots cast at the Macon County Clerk's Office that were deemed void because they lacked identifying marks from an election judge.

"It is unfortunate that individuals that actually cast their votes, the early votes, in the clerk's office, and witness by his staff, what have you, won't be counted," he said. "We're not bitter or anything else like that. It's a process and we just got to trust it. We're just doing this for the best of the voters."

Brown said that once the appeal is ruled upon, he will abide by that ruling, no matter who it favors.

"Once we get through the appeal process and they say yea or nay, we're fine," he said. "I just want to make sure that people who actually go in and actually vote, that the process itself is handled correctly, and to just make sure they have their right."

Brown said he will be asking for the appeal to be acted upon quickly.

"We're going to trying to apply for one to see if we can actually get one that gets the results back in 30 to 45 days," he said.

But speed has not been a hallmark of this case.

The legal fight over the results of the 2018 sheriff’s race began shortly after Election Day. Brown was declared the winner by just one vote — 19,655 to Root’s tally of 19,654.

A “discovery recount” of ballots followed in December 2018 to gather evidence to persuade a judge to order a full recount. Benjamin, brought in as an impartial jurist to handle the legal battle, then ordered a full hand recount in July 2020.

Brown re-emerged the winner with a margin of 18 votes, but the recount also revealed dozens and dozens of disputed ballots. There were two uncounted ballots for Root that had previously been discovered in a ballot tabulating machine and then forgotten until after the 2018 count was ratified.

Benjamin presided over five court hearings that finished up in February as lawyers on both sides fought over issues ranging from what ballots should count to questions of whether there had been election fraud. Both sides then submitted written closing arguments.

“We filed this case two and half years ago and we presented our case and the judge has ruled on it. We know that Tony Brown has an appeal process,” Root told the Herald & Review on Friday night. “Since it has been ruled on and the judge has clearly ruled on a very narrow window of items … we’re hoping he will allow for a smooth transition in the next couple weeks.”

John Fogarty, Root's attorney, said Saturday that they would oppose any action that would delay his client from assuming the office pending the outcome of the appeal.

Brown said like everyone else, he wants to see this process come to an end.

"I agree. We want to get it over with, too," he said. "But the thing is, we want to make the sure the process itself is done right."

Fogarty is confident his client will prevail, noting the challenge Brown cited for the appeal lacks merit.

"We're not unsympathetic, but election judge initials are required. It is the way the code is written," he said. "It's the law. There's no provision in statutory or case law that allows a ballot cast early, just because it was cast at the county clerk's office, to be counted if it's not properly processed. It's just that simple."

According to Benjamin's ruling, "there are 68 uninitialed ballots cast by early voting in person." Of those, 40 included votes for Brown and 28 were for Root.

Benjamin examined the issue in detail in the ruling, stating in the order that "Some of the most difficult legal issues in this controversy arise out of ballots cast early by personal appearance. Therefore, the court devotes considerable effort to explaining this portion of the ruling."

The ruling details the argument made by Brown's attorney, Chris Sherer, citing exceptions to be considered to the mandate that the ballots be initialed by an election judge. Benjamin noted there was "no clear and convincing evidence" that the stated exception applied to the early, in-person ballots.

The appeal will be considered by a panel of three judges. The next stage in the appeal process, should that be pursued by either side, would be a request to the Illinois Supreme Court to consider the case.

Root said he was driving with his wife to meet friends for dinner when he got the call Friday afternoon from his attorney that the ruling on the outcome of the 2018 election was in.

A few minutes later, after dropping his wife off at the restaurant and returning home to read the document, he got the news he had waited more than two years to receive.

“I’m happy the justice system did its part and saw the true outcome of the election,” Root said Friday night.

“This is all about the will of the people,” he said. “I would like to thank my family and friends and everybody that has been with me over the course of the 2018 election cycle.”

Root said text messages congratulating him on his victory began arriving while he was still reviewing the order.

After calling his attorney, Root said he called his wife to share the good news.

“I called her and said, ‘Hey, I won by 16 votes.’ She said I just got a text from somebody saying that you did,” he said.

Root's first day back in the office following the ruling will be Monday night.

“It will be fine. It will be just like any other day of going to work. I go to work, I do my job and I go home,” he said.

Root, who joined the sheriff’s department in 1996 and continues to serve as a lieutenant, said he will begin getting up to speed on things as he prepares to be sworn in as sheriff.

“I will go back and start looking at the budgets and things that I have not been part of and see what those things look like so I can have that knowledge when I get in the office,” he said.

Root, a Republican, wouldn’t say Friday if he intends to run for sheriff in 2022.

“Let’s savor the 2018 election win before we start the 2022 process,” he said.

If he does decide to run, Root already has a potential primary opponent in Howard Buffett, who has indicated in campaign finance documents that he will run as a Republican in the upcoming election.

Buffett, the 66-year-old philanthropist, businessman and son of multibillionaire investor Warren Buffett, previously served as sheriff for 14 months before the 2018 election. He was chosen by former Sheriff Thomas Schneider, a Democrat, to serve the remainder of Schneider's term.

Brown told the Herald & Review earlier this month that he had not decided whether to run in the 2022 election, saying he wanted to get past the legal battle with Root before making a decision.

Warren Buffett is the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. That company sold its newspaper division last year to Lee Enterprises Inc., the parent company of the Herald & Review.

