Read the post: Lincoln mayor steps down, cites stress

“The weight of this job within the past few months has become too much for me to handle," he said in his statement. "I have to remember myself, the business that I have worked so hard to acquire/build, and that you have every right to draw the line for your health and your sanity. I am not a quitter, and this decision has not weighed lightly on me by any means. I made a commitment to this community to faithfully serve them, and even though I feel as though I am letting you down, I can honestly say that I gave it my all over the past three years.”