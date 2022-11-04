'Real news'? Flood of partisan publications hits Central Illinois mailboxes

DECATUR — When Jackie Bullard retrieved her mail earlier this week, she found what appeared to be a local newspaper amid the ads and flyers.

The free publication arrived under the banner “Macon Reporter” and promised “Real data. Real value. Real news.”

But when Bullard looked closer, she said, she found the stories “inflammatory” and saturated with bias.

"Unless you were looking for something serious, it would look like a regular newspaper to folks, and the thing that bothered me was first, how easy a lot of people could be tricked by it, and the effect it would have on people with their confirmation biases," said Bullard, one of several residents who contacted Lee Enterprises with concerns about the mailings.

She received two editions of the publication, which contained headlines about crime, sex education in schools and other hot-button issues. In the days leading up to the Nov. 8 election, copies of similar publications have appeared in mailboxes across the state. The publications resemble local newspapers, but their content explicitly attacks Democrat candidates and praises Republican candidates.

The publications have been connected to conservative talk radio host Dan Proft, whose political action committee was also responsible for similar publications highlighted by a 2018 Chicago Tribune investigation. Proft did not respond to attempts to contact him for this story.

Experts say the mailings are misinformation campaigns and “orchestrated attempts at purposely trying to mislead people.”

Joseph Zompetti, a communications professor at Illinois State University whose research involves persuasion, civic advocacy and rhetorical strategies in political conversation, said the publications are a source of disinformation that in the current political climate and just days before midterm election “is much more potent, it's much more volatile, and it amplifies and exacerbates that polarization that already exists.”

With names like the Macon Reporter, Sangamon Sun, McLean County Times and Peoria Standard, the publications are tailored to each region. Some Central Illinois residents, like Bullard, said they initially thought the mailings were a free version of their local newspaper that had been tucked in among free advertising mailers.

When they looked closer, they said, they knew something wasn’t right.

While the publications claim to be a source of state and local policy news, the majority of the eight-page publication focuses on Chicago and Cook County issues. Most of the quotations used are taken from local and statewide TV and radio news outlets and social media rather than from original reporting or interviews.

“It did feel like I just picked up a paper from the ’40s,” said Jose Perez, a Bloomington resident. “Every single person who was of color, and typically all of them were African American, they're always framed in a very bad light. Any white person that is featured in a picture, it is a very positive story about that person. And there's no medium, it is only those two extremes.”

Perez said he believes that was intentional, created by someone trying “to create fear but associate that fear with people of color causing that fear to come into your community and be worse.”

Carla Campbell-Jackson, first vice president of the Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP, said the organization has received an influx of calls and messages from people expressing their concerns about the mailings. She described them as propaganda containing dangerous narratives and rhetoric.

“That's problematic because, as we know, any type of divisive language or hate speech, it tends to breed intolerance, and this is not the best that we can do as Americans,” she said. “We have an obligation to each other, because what's included in the papers, unfortunately, it's demeaning to a certain category of people. It's derogatory, and we must demand better.”

Murky origins

The publisher is identified as Local Government Information Services. Its website lists 34 publications spread across the state, from north of Chicago to the southernmost tip in Alexander County, and from Quincy to the Indiana border.

The Tribune reported in 2018 that a nonprofit organization called Think Freely Media and a PAC called “Liberty Principles” helped to fund these publications.

Proft, who identifies himself as a news personality, is a Liberty Principles backer and currently the chair and treasurer of the People Who Play By the Rules PAC. On his radio show, he has said the latter PAC helps to underwrite the LGIS publications.

Proft has previously called the Tribune’s coverage of these publications “little more than leftist propaganda.”

Gov. J.B. Pritzker in September attacked similar mailings that were circulating in the Chicago area, characterizing them as "complete hogwash" and calling Proft a "racist political consultant."

In an interview on Proft’s radio show aired in September, Bailey spoke in support of the LGIS publications. “These newspapers that are circulating the state are full of fact and truth — and Gov. Pritzker has the gall to call it a lie,” he said.

Zompetti said the publications' purposeful resemblance to legitimate newspapers is dangerous.

“They appear to be based upon the notion of objective journalism. I think the average reader who doesn't really know any better will potentially fall prey to this disinformation, and that's what's really, really alarming to me,” he said.

Zompetti said some explicitly liberal-based publications exist, “but not nearly to the extent or the scale that the use of conservative newspapers are getting.”

The LGIS publisher’s use of numerous local names and the papers' dissemination across the state, coupled with disinformation campaigns online, on podcasts and even in text messaging, shows “a more coordinated sort of comprehensive network of information that’s being doled out in an inaccurate manner,” Zompetti said.

“The average person is probably going to feel that that information is accurate, when in reality, it's all coming from the same source, not two different sources, which creates that illusion of accuracy or objectivity,” Zompetti said. “This orchestrated campaign and network campaign of disinformation is what's really frightening and alarming to me.”

The Twitter accounts linked to the Macon Reporter and McLean County Times have been suspended.

Perez said people have grown fatigued from the morality issues that have been “pushed and pushed and pushed to the point where people are exhausted, trying to fight back for what's right.”

He called the publications “guerrilla media” that add hateful mantras and ideology that can wear at people trying to see right from wrong and truth from propaganda.

“People's fatigue over trying to discern what is real and what is not is something that I think they're exploiting. And when we tend to be worn out, it's easy to be made afraid,” he said. “If you can successfully make people afraid, then you have their ear, and they know that.”

'No place in civic discourse'

No obvious pattern has been seen regarding where in each community the publications were sent, as not every address received them.

Residents in various parts of Decatur, Bloomington, Normal and Hopedale told Lee Enterprises Central Illinois they received at least one edition.

“This doesn’t respect the IQ of the community or their level of awareness. This is insulting to both the left and the right,” said Mary Campbell, a Normal resident.

Campbell said if misinformation came out from the left, she would call that out, too.

Tim Hunt, another Normal resident, said the conservative politics are not what bother him about the publication.

“That's not the issue. This is lying, deceit, fearmongering,” he said. “It offends me and it has no place in our civic political discourse.”

Several Central Illinois residents told Lee Enterprises this week that they are now trying to find a way to ensure they don’t receive any more of the publications.

“My wife said she felt violated; she felt threatened and violated,” Hunt said.

He tried calling the phone number listed in the publication. That leads to an automated message asking about the caller’s age and enrollment in Medicare. If the caller answers that they are 65 and older and enrolled in Medicare, an actual person answers, making further offers.

If the caller selects the option for under 65, an automated voice offers a free medical alert device. If the caller doesn’t speak in response, the automated voice says it is “unable to help further” and says it will transfer the call, ending with a dead line.

An email sent to the provided address received no response.

“That struck me as a scam,” Hunt said. “Whether this thing is just a fascist rag trying to hyperventilate and scare people to death before the election, or whether it's a fascist rag masquerading in these ways in order to scam people and harvest phone numbers and go wherever, I could not tell you because I did not go deeper.”