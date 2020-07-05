Recount for Macon County Sheriff race starting Tuesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Nearly two years after voters went to the polls, a recount is set to begin Tuesday on ballots cast during the 2018 Macon County race for sheriff.

Tony Brown, a Democrat, was declared the winner by a single vote over Republican Jim Root.

Brown has served as sheriff since December 2018. Root continues to be a lieutenant in the department.

Root declined to comment for this story and Brown did not return an interview request.

Root filed a legal petition to challenge the results in December 2018. In January 2020, Brown and Root agreed to the recount, which was postponed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.