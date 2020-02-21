Recount of 2018 sheriff's election to be voted on at March 12 Macon County Board meeting

MACON COUNTY — The Macon County Board will vote on funding the recount of the 2018 Macon County sheriff’s election at their regular board meeting March 12.
The measure comes after Chairman Kevin Greenfield pulled the resolution from the agenda at the Feb. 13 board meeting. He said he originally planned to schedule a special meeting for Thursday to vote on the recount as well as two other resolutions.
“It was just too big of a rush to get things going that fast,” Greenfield said, citing the hectic atmosphere around the primary election.
Greenfield said all three resolutions needed a two-thirds majority vote to pass and since there were only 14 board members out of 21 present, all 14 would have to be in favor.
“I didn’t want to take that chance,” Greenfield said.
The delay lengthens a process that began in 2018, when Sheriff Tony Brown, a Democrat, was declared winner of the election by a single vote. His challenger, Lt. Jim Root, a Republican, filed a legal petition to challenge the results in December 2018, and the court battle has been ongoing ever since. Both candidates had announced in late January they agreed to the recount of all ballots.
Greenfield said he reached out to Brown, Root and Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner who all agreed to move the resolution to the March meeting’s agenda. He said all three have been great to work with and very understanding.
Up to 10 election judges, or up to five sets of judges, will be hired for the recount, Tanner said. Each set of judges includes one Democrat and one Republican, but not all of them will be counting. Tanner estimated the cost to be around $3,300, but asked for $10,000 as a cushion.
He said the money will come out of the county clerk's elections budget, which is funded by property taxes.
“We’re estimating (the process to take) less than three weeks,” Tanner said, adding it would take place in the county office building, 141 S. Main St. in Decatur.
Tanner said each election judge could count roughly 240 ballots per hour, and they will work a seven-hour day with three breaks: an hour-long lunch and two 15-minute breaks. The measure was approved at the Finance Committee meeting Feb. 3.
The board will also vote on two other resolutions to amend the public defender's 2020 budget to add $60,000 for two contract attorneys, as well as a "cleanup" measure for the 2019 budget.
“Hopefully in March, by the end of March we’ll have it counted and moving on,” Greenfield said. “…Hopefully in the very near future, we can get this behind us.”
