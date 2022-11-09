'Red Wave' hits Macon County offices

DECATUR – Despite failures to flip some key Congressional and Illinois General Assembly seats, Macon County Republicans still brought on a “red wave” down ballot.

Following the conclusion of the midterm elections on Tuesday, Republicans held onto three prime countywide offices – county clerk, treasurer and sheriff – in addition to sweeping victories on the County Board.

Bruce Pillsbury, chair of the Macon County Republican party, welcomed the results.

"To be really frank about it, we couldn't be more pleased," he told the Herald & Review. "Obviously, with the county offices, things turned out very well for the Republicans."

Pillsbury acknowledged losses in the 13th Congressional, 48th State Senate and 96th State House districts, but said he felt his party still made "tremendous inroads" in those races despite Democratic "gerrymandering."

In countywide races, the incumbents faced virtually no Democratic opposition. County Clerk Josh Tanner and Sheriff Jim Root ran unopposed. Treasurer John Jackson faced a write-in candidate, but Jackson still managed to receive 100% of the vote, according to the county website.

For the county board, 12 Republicans and only three Democrats were elected. Overall, three incumbent Democrats were ousted. The three Democrats elected were all elected from District 1.

In districts two through five, most Democrats hovered around 10 percentage points below the Republican with the lowest percentage of votes. Only Democrat Shad Edwards in District 5 came within five percentage points of a Republican opponent. But Edwards, like his fellow incumbent Democrats, still fell short.

Democrats on the county board faced an uphill battle attempting to win in the county's new districts.

In 2021 the board’s Republican majority ushered through a redistricting plan that reduced the size of the board from seven districts with 21 seats to five districts with 15 seats. Democrats opposed the plan, arguing that it disenfranchised the county’s Black voters.

The considerable downsizing led to a majority of districts favoring Republicans, as well as multiple battles between incumbents.

Macon County Democratic Party Chair Karl Coleman – who is also one of the three Democrats elected to county board – said the new districts are representative of county Republicans "abusing their political advantage" and set Democrats up for failure.

"We definitely took some losses, but we really have to take it into context," he said.

According to Coleman, the new district maps are a "blatant violation of federal law" because they failed to maintain an existing majority-minority district in the county, which is nearly one-fifth Black.

Coleman said his party is considering legal action against the new districts.

"It's just a matter of time before we're able to pursue it in the court system," he said.

But the county board isn't the party's only problem. Democrats also saw multiple botched attempts to challenge Republican control in countywide races.

In July, the Macon County Democratic party introduced a slate of all-female candidates for clerk, sheriff and treasurer. The party nominated the candidates — Kathryn McAlpine, Shannon Gutierrez Seal and Melverta Wilkins, respectively — who then filed petitions to be placed on the general election ballot.

The Democrats also nominated two candidates for county board.

Within two weeks, all five of the Democratic candidates had withdrawn from their respective races in response to objections from local Republicans alleging that the candidates' petitions were not properly notarized. The objections to the Democratic candidacies were filed by Pillsbury and party attorney Jerry Stock.

Wilkins later declared candidacy as a write-in against Jackson but failed to garner any significant traction.

Coleman maintained that all the candidates' petitions were indeed properly notarized and their candidacies valid. The legal challenge would have forced the party to pursue the battle in the courts, which would have taken away vital money and resources from the party leading up to the election, he said.

With no solid challengers in countywide battles and new, strategically-drawn county board districts in place, the county was Republicans' to lose.

But Tuesday wasn't a complete loss for Democrats in Central Illinois. The party still claimed victories through incumbents State Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield, and State Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, key wins for Democrats in the General Assembly hoping to maintain their supermajorities. Democratic nominee Nikki Budzinski also topped Republican challenger Regan Deering in Illinois' 13th Congressional District.

Pillsbury credited his party's wins to both the quality of the candidates nominated as well as the organizers mobilizing voters.

"You can't win elections without good candidates and very good volunteers," he said.