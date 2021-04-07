Rep. Davis: Biden infrastructure plan to get 'zero support' from GOP as is

In fact, the single largest piece of Biden's proposal is a $400 billion plan to expand access to caregiving for the elderly and disabled. Another nontraditional infrastructure item includes spending $174 billion to boost the electric vehicle market.

About $115 billion in Biden's plan is dedicated to roads and bridges, $85 billion to public transportation, $80 billion to railways, $25 billion to airports and $17 billion for inland ports and waterways.

Though Biden said he would prefer that an infrastructure package be bipartisan, many expect the legislation to go through the budget reconciliation process. This would allow Democrats, who control an evenly-divided U.S. Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris' tiebreaking vote, to advance the legislation with 51 votes instead of the 60 needed for most bills.

However, Davis said use of that process would only make the legislation more partisan and kill any chance of a package receiving Republican votes.

"It takes our ability to negotiate on what we think is best for our districts when they take a partisan route," Davis said. "We implore the administration not to do that."