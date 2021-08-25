Rep. Halbrook to hold Arcola town hall

ARCOLA — Republican State Rep. Brad Halbrook, of Shelbyville, will host a town hall meeting Tuesday, Aug. 31, in Arcola.

The event begins at 7 p.m. at Big Bufords, 620 Schrock Drive. It will be an opportunity for the public to discuss their concerns and suggestions with Halbrook.

Halbrook said the purpose of the meeting is to provide an update on Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s statewide school mask mandate, the state budget, legislation being signed into law and other issues facing the state’s General Assembly.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This is a great opportunity for us to sit down together and talk face to face about how what’s happening in Springfield will directly impact local families and communities, and how we can work together to make our voices heard on the Governor’s unilateral statewide mandates,” Halbrook said. “I hope to see everyone there!”

The representative and his office will also help with any problems involving unemployment benefits, FOID card renewals and other state issues.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.