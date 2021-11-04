Rep. Halbrook to host traveling office in Macon, Findlay

SHELBYVILLE – State Rep. Brad Halbrook has announced traveling office hours to be held in Findlay and Macon.
They will be held on Monday, Nov. 8, at the Findlay Community Building, 101 E. South 2nd St., and Monday, Nov. 15, at the South Macon Library, 451 W. Glenn St.
The hours for both sessions are 4 to 5:30 p.m.
“Conducting traveling office hours throughout the district is key to being able to meet one on one with more of the folks that I represent to update them on what’s happening in Springfield, and to hear their concerns, or to help with a problem they’re having,” Halbrook said.
Residents also can call his office at (217) 774-1306 or stop by his Shelbyville office, 203 N. Cedar St.