Rep. Sue Scherer says she won't back Madigan for House speaker

Normally, votes for leadership are decided before they get to the House floor. And Madigan has, until now, had the votes locked up for his speakership in every election since 1983, except for a two-year period in the 1990s when Republicans took control of the chamber.
Madigan, D-Chicago, has been implicated but not charged in a bribery scheme allegedly orchestrated by utility giant Commonwealth Edison to influence and award his allies. He denies any wrongdoing and refuses to step aside.
A speaker can be elected with either Republican or Democratic votes, but historically the majority party has unified behind a candidate.
Among those in contention for the position, along with Madigan, are Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside, Rep. Ann Williams, D-Chicago, and Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego.
At this point, no candidate appears to have the 60 votes needed to gain the gavel for the 102nd General Assembly, while further closed-door balloting was expected to continue Tuesday.
December 2013
Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, gives his opening remarks on the pension reform bill, SB1, on the floor on the House at the Illinois State Capitol, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2013, in Springfield, Ill. The bill passed both the House and the Senate and is planned to eliminate the state's $100 billion pension shortfall. (AP Photo/The State Journal-Register, Justin L. Fowler)
Bridget Sibthorp-Moecker
March 2014
Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, center front, poses for a photo after meeting with police chiefs, sheriffs, and state's attorneys who are lobbying to maintain funding for early education and youth programs.
Associated Press
March 2014
Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, top, and Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn, bottom, shake hands in 2014 before Quinn delivers the State Budget Address to a joint session of the General Assembly in the House chambers.
SETH PERLMAN, Associated Press
April 2014
Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, left, and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel appear before an Illinois House committee meeting in Chicago.
Associated Press
May 2014
Senate President John Cullerton, D-Chicago, left and House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago talk at the Capitol in 2014.
Seth Perlman, Associated Press
December 2013
In this Dec. 5, 2013 file photo, Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn hands off a pen during the signing of the pension overhaul legislation bill in Chicago.
M. Spencer Green
January 2015
Retired Justice Alan J. Greiman delivers the oath of office to House Speaker Michael Madigan during the inauguration of the state House in January 2015 on the campus of the University of Illinois Springfield.
Ted Schurter, Associated Press
January 2015
In this Jan. 12, 2015, photo, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner, center left, shakes hands Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan after inauguration ceremonies in Springfield.
Associated Press
February 2015
In this Feb. 4, 2015, file photo, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner, right, reaches to shake the hand of House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, after delivering his first state of the state address at the Capitol in Springfield.
AP Photo/Seth Perlman
August 2015
Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, speaks to supporters during a Democrats Day rally at the Illinois State Fair in August 2015 in Springfield.
Associated Press
October 2015
In this Oct. 20 2015 file photo, Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, speaks to lawmakers at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill.
Seth Perlman, Associated Press
April 2016
Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, speaks to reporters while heading into Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner's office for a meeting in April 2016 at the Capitol in Springfield.
SETH PERLMAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 2016
Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, answers questions along with Illinois Senate President John Cullerton, D-Chicago, right, during a press conference in front of Gov. Bruce Rauner's office after a leaders meeting on the final day of the spring legislative session at the state Capitol, Tuesday, May 31, 2016, in Springfield, Ill.
Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP
November 2016
Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, speaks to reporters outside Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner's office at the Illinois State Capitol during veto session Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, in Springfield, Ill.
Seth Perlman, Associated Press
July 2017
Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, looks up towards the video boards during the overtime session at the state Capitol in Springfield in July 2017.
Justin L. Fowler, Associated Press
July 2017
In this July 26, 2017, file photo, Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in Springfield.
The Associated Press
August 2017
In this Aug. 28, 2017, file photo, Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, looks out over the floor of the Illinois House at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
August 2018
In this Aug. 16, 2018, file photo, Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, speaks in Springfield, Ill.
Rich Saal, The State Journal-Register
January 2019
Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, shakes hands with Illinois House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, after being elected as the Illinois Speaker of the House during the inauguration ceremony for the Illinois House of Representatives for the 101st General Assembly at the University of Illinois Springfield's Sangamon Auditorium in January 2019.
Justin L. Fowler, The State Journal-Register
January 2019
Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, visits with House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, and Gov.-elect J.B. Pritzker prior to to the inauguration ceremony for the Illinois House of Representatives for the 101st General Assembly at the University of Illinois at Springfield's Sangamon Auditorium on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019.
Justin L. Fowler, The State Journal-Register
2019
House Speaker Mike Madigan, a Chicago Democrat, is pictured speaking to graduate students in the University of Illinois Springfield’s Public Affairs Reporting program at the Statehouse in 2019.
Lindsey Salvatelli, Capitol News Illinois
June 2019
House Speaker Michael Madigan, top row, second from right, D-Chicago, listens to debate on the state budget in the House at the State Capitol in June 2019.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER
May 2020
Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, talks on his cellphone from his desk during an extended session of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Bank of Springfield Center, Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Springfield.
Justin L. Fowler, State Journal-Register via AP
January 2021
In this Jan. 8, 2021, file photo, Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan appears on the floor as the Illinois House of Representatives convenes at the Bank of Springfield Center, in Springfield, Ill. House Speaker Madigan on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, said he was “suspending” his campaign for a 19th term in the leadership post.
E. JASON WAMBSGANS, CHICAGO TRIBUNE VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS
