Rep. Sue Scherer says she won't back Madigan for House speaker

Normally, votes for leadership are decided before they get to the House floor. And Madigan has, until now, had the votes locked up for his speakership in every election since 1983, except for a two-year period in the 1990s when Republicans took control of the chamber.

Madigan, D-Chicago, has been implicated but not charged in a bribery scheme allegedly orchestrated by utility giant Commonwealth Edison to influence and award his allies. He denies any wrongdoing and refuses to step aside.

A speaker can be elected with either Republican or Democratic votes, but historically the majority party has unified behind a candidate.

Among those in contention for the position, along with Madigan, are Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside, Rep. Ann Williams, D-Chicago, and Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego.

At this point, no candidate appears to have the 60 votes needed to gain the gavel for the 102nd General Assembly, while further closed-door balloting was expected to continue Tuesday.

