Republican controlled Macon County Board takes stand against state Democrats

DECATUR — State politics were at the center of debate during Thursday’s Macon County Board meeting.

But unlike at the state level, Republicans dominate locally. And Macon County Republicans harnessed their 12-3 majority on the county board to take a hard stance against what one board member called “sweeping” legislation and “divisive” language from Illinois Democrats.

“We are already facing two new sweeping legislations that have centralizing authority in leading us to what I would determine is a constitutional crisis,” said newly elected board member Edward Yoder, a Republican from District 4, during board member comments.

Yoder went on to criticize Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s inaugural address earlier this week, accusing Pritzker of using “divisive” language “like ‘extremist,’ ‘right-winger,’ ‘anti-vaxxer’ and ‘hate.’”

Yoder said he hopes Illinois legislators will soon “recognize their actions are upsetting Illinois citizens” and aim for “constructive Illinois legislation that’s not agenda-driven.”

Of primary concern to Yoder and other Republican board members was HB5471, also known as the Protect Illinois Communities Act, which Pritzker signed into law this week. The law requires current owners of assault weapons to register their firearms with the state and bans future sales of various semi-automatic firearms classified as assault weapons.

In a partisan vote, the board approved a resolution formally stating the county’s opposition to the assault weapons ban.

That measure was brought forth out of the Operations and Personnel Committee, where a formal opposition to the assault weapons ban was being discussed before the legislation had passed and been signed into law, according to Democratic board member Karl Coleman, who represents District 1.

The board’s action directly aligned with Macon County Sheriff Jim Root, who had released a statement earlier in the day which he declared he would not enforce the law.

Legislators passed the law “knowing that it infringes upon your inalienable right to keep and bear arms for the defense of life, liberty and property,” Root’s statement read.

“I, along with many others, believe HB5471 is a clear violation of my oath and both Constitutions I’m sworn to protect,” Root continued. “I am supported by the Macon County Board who previously passed 2018 Resolution G-4926-11-18 opposing similar legislation.”

In standing together against the assault weapons ban, Root and the Macon County Board joined several other Central Illinois county sheriffs who oppose the new law.

Yoder said he thought it was important for board members to address the legislation.

“Well, it sends a message back to the legislators that our constituents within the district are upset. They don't feel like they're being represented,” Yoder said. “I've had several folks contact me to say they were in support of the resolution. I've had no one contact me saying they're not in support of the resolution.”

During public comments on the resolution, Decatur resident Dan Cooley said HB5471 “took away constitutional rights.”

“It does nothing to solve crime,” Cooley said. “As far as how it’s been presented, there's nothing in there to protect the schoolchildren, there’s nothing in there (that) protects the community. It strictly takes away the ability of folks to own firearms as their Second Amendment right.”

Any Democratic opposition can be effectively silenced by the Republican majority. All Republicans voted in favor of the anti-assault weapons ban resolution. Democrats Coleman and Vivian Goodman, who represents District 1, voted present and no, respectively.

In another vote reflecting Republicans’ dominance, board members voted along party lines to keep cannabis dispensaries out of unincorporated parts of Macon County.

The board passed a resolution extending the sunset date of the cannabis business establishment ordinance of the Macon County Code for another year, meaning all facilities for cannabis except for dispensaries are allowed in the county’s unincorporated areas until 2024.

Coleman called the measure “redundant” and “unproductive.”

“As we know, there is not likely to be a cannabis dispensary put in an unincorporated part of the county,” Coleman said.

Extending the ban on dispensaries means taking away economic opportunities, he said.

In other action, board members also voted through a new rules package that will reduce the number of board committees and the number of members on those committees.

In December, Assistant State’s Attorney Mike Baggett advised board members that the board’s committee structure was not designed for a 15-member board. Committees were due for a restructuring after the board’s downsizing from seven districts with 21 seats to five districts with 15 seats, he said.

“We're not going to be changing dramatically what the county board's been doing,” Baggett said at the December meeting. “We want to keep with historical precedent in terms of the way we operate. We don't want to make huge changes there.”

Coleman criticized the new rules, arguing that they “dramatically consolidate power for the majority caucus” by requiring fewer members of the opposing party on a given committee.

The board voted to approve the appointment of Marsha Webb, an EMS instructor with experience working for Decatur ambulance services, to an open position on the Macon County Board of Health.

The Macon County Board will hold its next full meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 on the fifth floor of the Macon County Office Building.

Photos: Pritzker sworn in for second term