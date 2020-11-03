Republican Scott Rueter wins the race for Macon County state's attorney

DECATUR — Scott Rueter will be the next Macon County state's attorney after winning Tuesday's election.
With all precincts reporting, unofficial results had Rueter, a Republican, with 29,513 votes to Democratic challenger Tammara “Tammy” Wagoner’s tally of 18,3577.
Rueter was clearly pleased but modest in victory.
"I'm feeling pretty good but I don't know (the breadth of my win) was all that impressive," he said. "But I appreciate the support I've had in the community and that it showed back up here for this election. I hope to do the best I can as state's attorney for all the people of Macon County, even those who may not have voted for me."
Wagoner was clearly disappointed but magnanimous in defeat. "...Am I a little disappointed? Absolutely," she said. "But I know that Scott is a good attorney and I know that he will do his best. He has a history of working here in Macon County and I think he will also do what is best for the community."
Rueter had pitched his appeal to voters on regaining what he described as a public sense of trust in the office and a pledge to be as open as he could about what goes on there. He also prioritized fighting violent crime but said he didn’t like the term “gun violence”, stating that it was criminals using guns that were the problem, not the firearms themselves.
Being declared the winner Tuesday meant a trip back to the future for Rueter, who had previously served as Macon County state’s attorney from 2000-2004, when he lost to Democrat Jack Ahola. The incumbent Democratic state’s attorney, Jay Scott, chose not to run again this year.
Wagoner had said the job of the state’s attorney was about more than winning prosecutions and long custodial sentences. She had pledged to seek alternatives to incarceration for those who deserved a second chance and to use the power of her office to restore people to being productive members of society.
“It’s about helping people become better people…” she said in an earlier interview.
But as the votes came in, it was becoming more and more clear that most voters believed the 61-year-old Rueter deserved another term as the county’s top prosecutor. Rueter has been working as a defense attorney in the Macon County Public Defender’s Office for the past 15 years, a job he said had made him a better, more rounded lawyer and helped him win the trust of a lot of clients.
Wagoner, 49, had previously served as an assistant Macon County state’s attorney and had most recently worked as an assistant state’s attorney in both Moultrie and McLean counties.
Rueter had beat private practice defense attorney Philip Tibbs to win his place in the election while Wagoner did not have a primary challenger.
