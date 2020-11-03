Republican Scott Rueter wins the race for Macon County state's attorney

DECATUR — Scott Rueter will be the next Macon County state's attorney after winning Tuesday's election.

With all precincts reporting, unofficial results had Rueter, a Republican, with 29,513 votes to Democratic challenger Tammara “Tammy” Wagoner’s tally of 18,3577.

Rueter was clearly pleased but modest in victory.

"I'm feeling pretty good but I don't know (the breadth of my win) was all that impressive," he said. "But I appreciate the support I've had in the community and that it showed back up here for this election. I hope to do the best I can as state's attorney for all the people of Macon County, even those who may not have voted for me."

Wagoner was clearly disappointed but magnanimous in defeat. "...Am I a little disappointed? Absolutely," she said. "But I know that Scott is a good attorney and I know that he will do his best. He has a history of working here in Macon County and I think he will also do what is best for the community."