Republicans dominate races for Macon County Board

DECATUR — Macon County Republicans will maintain control of the County Board, reducing the number of Democrats on the board to just three in the board’s first election post-redistricting.

After Tuesday's election, the board consists of 12 Republicans and three Democrats. Overall, three incumbent Democrats were ousted.

All three Democrats were elected from the same district. Voters in District 1 elected incumbents William “Bill” F. Oliver and Karl Coleman, along with fellow Democrat and former President of the Macon County Board of Health Vivian Goodman. There were no Republicans on the ballot for that district.

All current county board members’ terms expire at the end of the month, so all were up for reelection. But the race was complicated by the new county maps.

In 2021 the board’s Republican majority ushered through a redistricting plan that reduced the size of the board from seven districts with 21 seats to five districts with 15 seats. Democrats opposed the plan, arguing that it disenfranchised the county’s Black voters.

The considerable downsizing led to multiple battles between incumbents, with all the districts favoring Republicans. Voters in each district could select no more than three candidates in their district.

Aside from District 1, every district had three Republicans running. Democrats were effectively shut out in all those races.

In District 2, incumbent Republicans Grant Noland and Jeffrey L. Entler, along with newcomer Republican Andrew M. Hogan came out on top over Democrats Jill L. Bergin and Shateveon Goforth.

The three Republican incumbents in District 3 – Jacob Horve, Mary H. Scott and Kristen Joy Larner – all bested Democratic newcomer Elijah England.

In District 4, Ryan Kreke and current board chair Kevin R. Greenfield were reelected along with Republican Edward D. Yoder. The Republicans came out on top over incumbent Democrats Patricia A. Dawson and Marcy A. Rood.

In District 5, three incumbent Republicans bested one incumbent Democrat and a write-in challenger. Current board vice chair Linda Little, Debra J. Kraft and Gregory Mattingley were elected over incumbent Shad L. Edwards and write-in candidate Alina Hale.