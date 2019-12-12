Rochester man charged with making death threat against U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis

SPRINGFIELD — A Rochester man was arrested Thursday and charged with leaving a profanity-filled voicemail message in which he threatened to shoot U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, federal officials said.

Randall E. Tarr, 64, is charged with one count of communication of a threat to injure a person, which is punishable by up to five years in prison, and one count of making a threat to a federal official, which carries a statutory maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney John C. Millhiser for the Central District of Illinois, the affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint alleges Tarr left the voicemail message on Nov. 25 at the congressman’s Decatur office.

In the voicemail, a transcript of which was included in the affidavit, the caller accuses Davis of supporting Russia and going against the U.S. military. The caller also claimed to be a "sharpshooter" and says he would like to shoot Davis.

