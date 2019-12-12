Rochester man charged with making death threat against U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis

SPRINGFIELD — A Rochester man was arrested Thursday and charged with leaving a profanity-filled voicemail message in which he threatened to shoot U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, federal officials said.
Randall E. Tarr, 64, is charged with one count of communication of a threat to injure a person, which is punishable by up to five years in prison, and one count of making a threat to a federal official, which carries a statutory maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison.
According to a news release from U.S. Attorney John C. Millhiser for the Central District of Illinois, the affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint alleges Tarr left the voicemail message on Nov. 25 at the congressman’s Decatur office.
In the voicemail, a transcript of which was included in the affidavit, the caller accuses Davis of supporting Russia and going against the U.S. military. The caller also claimed to be a "sharpshooter" and says he would like to shoot Davis.
You have free articles remaining.
According to the affidavit, the voicemail message was forwarded to U.S. Capitol Police, in Washington, D.C. Through caller ID, police identified Tarr as the alleged caller and U.S. Capitol Police contacted the Rochester Police Department to ask officers to make contact with Tarr. Rochester police officers made initial contact with Tarr on Nov. 25, at his residence. According to the affidavit, FBI officers subsequently interviewed Tarr.
According to the affidavit, Tarr is an Army veteran and admitted to making the phone call. Davis, a Taylorville republican, represents the 13th District, which includes several Central Illinois counties, including Macon and parts of Sangamon.
During a hearing Thursday in Springfield, U.S. Magistrate Judge Tom Schanzle-Haskins appointed the federal public defender to represent Tarr for purposes of determining bond.
Tarr was later released from custody under conditions, including home detention and location monitoring; prohibited contact with any victims and witnesses; prohibited from consumption of alcohol; and further, that Tarr cooperate in drug and alcohol screening and mental health evaluation.
Tarr's next court date is Dec. 17.
Contact Scott Perry at (217) 421-7976. Follow him on Twitter: @scottperry66