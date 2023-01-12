Rodney Davis has a new job

TAYLORVILLE — Less than a week after the new Congress was sworn in, former U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis has landed a new job.

Davis is now a managing director for Cozen O’Connor Public Strategies, a bipartisan government relations practice representing clients before the federal government and in cities and states throughout the country. It has offices in Washington D.C., Chicago, Philadelphia, Harrisburg, Pittsburgh, New York City, Albany, Richmond, Minneapolis and Santa Monica.

“Over the past decade, the people of Illinois’ 13th Congressional District and I have worked together to strengthen transportation systems across the U.S., increase funding for critical access rural hospitals and invest in cancer treatment and prevention, support our service members and veterans, and much more,” Davis said in a news release. “It has been the honor of a lifetime to work alongside my colleagues on a bipartisan basis to improve the quality of life for all Americans. With Cozen O’Connor Public Strategies, I’m eager for the opportunity to carry on my public policy work.”

Davis, a Republican from Taylorville, represented Central Illinois in Congress for 10 years. Redistricting as part of the 2020 census led to a June primary battle against U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland. The Donald Trump-backed Miller defeated Davis in a new 15th District by a 58% to 42% margin.

“Former Congressman Davis brings a strong record of leadership on the most pivotal issues on behalf of our nation, and we are pleased to welcome him to help lead our team,” Howard Schweitzer, CEO of Cozen O’Connor Public Strategies, said in the release. “His insights into transportation, agriculture, and the day-to-day issues that Americans face will be invaluable as we continue to expand our practice.”

