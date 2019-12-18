Rodney Davis on impeachment: 'This is a sad day for the future of our country'

Said Rice, "Instead of upholding his oath of office, he voted to give any President, regardless of party, license to invite foreign governments to interfere in our elections."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, was visiting his son serving in the Peace Corps in Tanzania, and did not vote Wednesday. In a statement, Shimkus, who is not seeking re-election, said he asked that his statement "of my reasons for opposing both articles of impeachment be entered into the Congressional Record."

“I’m disappointed to miss these votes but not embarrassed. I’m embarrassed that they are even happening," he said.

LaHood, of Dunlap, also criticized the procedures leading up to impeachment. “The entire process has lacked due process, transparency, and fairness. Impeachment is the most consequential act Congress can take, and it is disappointing the Democrats are moving ahead with the fastest and most partisan impeachment process in our country’s history.”