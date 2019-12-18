Rodney Davis on impeachment: 'This is a sad day for the future of our country'

DECATUR – Central Illinois congressmen Rodney Davis, Darin LaHood and Adam Kinzinger followed their Republican colleagues in voting against the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Wednesday night.
“This is a sad day for the future of our country,” said Davis, whose 13th District includes his hometown of Taylorville.
House Democrats were “moving forward with one of the fastest and only partisan impeachment in our nation’s history,” Davis said. “These articles not only say the president should be removed from office, but barred from running again — denying American voters the right to choose for themselves who should lead this country.”
Davis said, “I will not vote to remove a duly elected president of either party or bar them from running without legitimate independent investigations and proof of a crime, neither of which exist in this case.”
Courtney Rice, a spokeswoman at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, in a statement said the vote means "Davis has ignored overwhelming evidence that President Trump abused the power of his office and undermined the rule of law."
Said Rice, "Instead of upholding his oath of office, he voted to give any President, regardless of party, license to invite foreign governments to interfere in our elections."
U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, was visiting his son serving in the Peace Corps in Tanzania, and did not vote Wednesday. In a statement, Shimkus, who is not seeking re-election, said he asked that his statement "of my reasons for opposing both articles of impeachment be entered into the Congressional Record."
“I’m disappointed to miss these votes but not embarrassed. I’m embarrassed that they are even happening," he said.
LaHood, of Dunlap, also criticized the procedures leading up to impeachment. “The entire process has lacked due process, transparency, and fairness. Impeachment is the most consequential act Congress can take, and it is disappointing the Democrats are moving ahead with the fastest and most partisan impeachment process in our country’s history.”
The 18th District representative said, “House Democrats have failed to present evidence to support the high threshold for impeachment.” He also accused Democrats of being “fixated on undoing the results of the 2016 election through impeachment” since Trump was elected.
“Our democracy is premised on the power being with the people, not partisan members of Congress,” said LaHood. His father, then-Congressman Ray LaHood, presided over the impeachment of President Bill Clinton in 1998.
Kinzinger's office did not immediately release a statement.
