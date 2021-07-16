Rodney Walker to resign from the Decatur City Council

DECATUR — Just over two years after being elected, Decatur City Councilman Rodney Walker announced Friday that he is resigning.
Walker,
in a long post on his Facebook page, said his role as an elected official " hindered me in several opportunities" due to conflict-of-interest laws. He did not specify what ways he was held back.
Councilman Rodney Walker asks a question on Monday during a study session to talk about the Police Department, efforts to modernize the agency and what's being done to address gun violence.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
"Laws are laws and I’m not above them," he said. "In order for me to continue my existence in the City of Decatur I must free my hands and be able to continue to invest in our community when opportunities arise." Walker, 47, is the CEO of SkyWalker International Sports Complex, 400 E. Eldorado St. , and the Eisenhower High School varsity boys basketball coach. He is a 1991 St. Teresa High School graduate who played professional basketball overseas for eight years before he returned to Decatur.
He was elected to the council in 2019, placing first out of seven candidates vying for three seats. Walker acknowledged that if he were " aware of the limitations from the beginning then I would have never ran for City Council." Walker is the lone African American on the council. Decatur is 21% Black, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This story will be updated.
