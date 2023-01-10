'Scale up and be aggressive': Decatur staff calls for heightened code enforcement

DECATUR — The next phase in the city of Decatur's ongoing neighborhood revitalization efforts is "scaling up" enforcement of existing municipal codes.

"We want to scale up and be more aggressive in order to use code enforcement in a way that directly moves the needle the way you want,” City Manager Scot Wrighton told Decatur City Council members Monday during a study session on neighborhood revitalization.

Council members heard a host of potential code enforcement plans from city staff designed to improve the quality and appearance of the community.

Last year the city commissioned a report from the national nonprofit organization Center for Community Progress, which explored a variety of new code enforcement strategies that could help the council achieve its neighborhood revitalization goals.

City staff ultimately proposed six steps for scaling up code enforcement, in part, inspired by the recommendations of CCP: Amending Chapter 49 as it relates to junk and trash removal, introducing a rental registration ordinance, adopting a vacant property registration system, introducing a chronic nuisance ordinance, seeking legislative changes to the state property tax system and changing selected trash collection rules.

Some Decatur property owners in attendance expressed concern that the new proposals would lead to the city unfairly cracking down on landlords.

"It's a question of being notified and not feeling like I'm going to be punished for someone dropping a mattress in the alleyway, because it happens,” said Bruce Washburn, a Decatur landlord.

Deangelo Stoner, also a Decatur property owner, said accountability for issues with properties’ appearances "can't be solely on landlords.”

Cordaryl Patrick, director of economic and community development for the city of Decatur, said the city will work to balance code enforcement between property owners and tenants.

“The thing is, we have to change the culture here,” Patrick said. “But it is my observation again that for so long, I think that folks sort of have this notion that this is Decatur, this is who we are, that this is normal. And it’s not normal. So, we have to change the mindset. And I think putting a program like this in place will help shift that mindset.”

But landlords were also hesitant to embrace the rental registration ordinance, which would require landlords to acquire an annual license and register each of their residential rental properties.

“I am not against registering, but I feel like I've already done that with the water department,” said Greg Washburn, a landlord in Decatur. “We're willing to work with the city. And I think we already did.”

Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, along with other council members, questioned whether the new proposals might exceed the city's organizational capabilities and require additional funding.

Councilman David Horn said he was concerned potential rental registration and inspection programs would require the city to inspect “thousands” of Decatur families who spend most of their money on rent.

"There are thousands of families in rent distress,” Horn said. “There are thousands of families who own homes that are having trouble paying their bills, and many of them are in the urban core."

Patrick said some programs might bring some additional costs, but further action and collaboration between the council and city staff would be necessary to have a more accurate view on what those costs may be.

No action has been taken on any of the proposals discussed on Monday. All were only discussion items and would take multiple votes from the council before being introduced and enforced, said Wrighton.

The city’s full presentation, along with further information on all six proposals, can be found online at decaturil.gov/mayor-and-council/council-meetings/.

