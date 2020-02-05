Schedules still being ironed out for Decatur's new shuttle service to Amtrak

DECATUR — Schedules for a new shuttle service that would connect Decatur passengers with Amtrak services in Champaign and Springfield are still being ironed out, officials said Wednesday.
Decatur city officials last week announced an agreement with Illinois Charter to begin a regional connector service to and from Decatur. John Williams, the city's mass transit administrator, said the intent of the new commuting option was to offer a way to link travelers with Amtrak services.
The bus service began Monday. Buses will connect at the Senator Severns Transit Center, 353 E. William St.
Some of the shuttle departures and arrivals align with Amtrak schedules. For example, someone traveling from Decatur to Chicago could take the shuttle to Springfield in the morning and arrive with enough time to catch a train to Chicago within an hour.
But other schedules are not as convenient.
A person who took the bus from Decatur to Champaign would have to wait overnight to catch the next train to Chicago, according to the schedule on the companies' websites as of Wednesday afternoon. The shuttle service leaves Decatur at 9:15 p.m. and arrives at 10 p.m. The next available Amtrak line to Union Station in Chicago would not run until 6:10 a.m. the following day.
Williams said the city is not involved in the scheduling but that officials plan to work out some of the issues with the charter service and Amtrak, although those conversations had not started as of Tuesday evening.
“Connection times should have been factored in,” Williams said. “They will be worked out.”
Marc Magilari, an Amtrak spokesperson, said Wednesday that the schedules are based on train lines that run to and from Memphis and New Orleans.
He said the website hadn’t updated yet with the service because it is so new, and that the new service should be reflected there next week.
Magilari also said additional schedule times could be added.
“Let’s see how the demand goes,” he said.
Doug Stokes, Illinois Charter manager, said the bus routes are based on the train lines and the directions they travel.
"The bus service for Champaign is based on those traveling southbound from Chicago," he said, "and the line for Springfield is for those traveling north toward Chicago."
When a reporter searched for a return trip to Decatur from Springfield, the only option available Wednesday was a bus from Peoria to Champaign. Stokes said website issues are still being worked out and scheduling changes would be made as needed.
