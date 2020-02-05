Schedules still being ironed out for Decatur's new shuttle service to Amtrak

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Williams said the city is not involved in the scheduling but that officials plan to work out some of the issues with the charter service and Amtrak, although those conversations had not started as of Tuesday evening.

“Connection times should have been factored in,” Williams said. “They will be worked out.”

Marc Magilari, an Amtrak spokesperson, said Wednesday that the schedules are based on train lines that run to and from Memphis and New Orleans.

He said the website hadn’t updated yet with the service because it is so new, and that the new service should be reflected there next week.

Magilari also said additional schedule times could be added.

“Let’s see how the demand goes,” he said.

Doug Stokes, Illinois Charter manager, said the bus routes are based on the train lines and the directions they travel.

"The bus service for Champaign is based on those traveling southbound from Chicago," he said, "and the line for Springfield is for those traveling north toward Chicago."