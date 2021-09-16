 Skip to main content
Senate confirms Carrigan's appointment to Illinois Commerce Commission

DECATUR — The Illinois State Senate officially confirmed the appointment of Michael T. Carrigan as a commissioner of the Illinois Commerce Commission.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker appointed Carrigan, a former Decatur city council member and mayor, to a five-year term on Jan. 31, 2020.

Before joining the ICC, Carrigan served as an Illinois American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations officer for more than 19 years, serving as the IL AFL-CIO president from February 2007 to December 2019, and secretary-treasurer for seven years before his term as president.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday signed into law a pledge to eliminate the state's climate-damaging carbon emissions within a quarter-century. READ MORE HERE.

In 1978, he began his career as an apprentice electrician at the Decatur-based IBEW Local 146. He was employed as a journeyman wireman, business agent, and as the business manager and financial secretary.

Watch now: Here's what Decatur wants to see in a new superintendent

Along with serving on several other labor councils and and committees, Carrigan also served as chairman of the South-Central Illinois Telecommunication Council of the IBEW and as president of the Decatur Building Trades Council. He was elected to the Decatur City Council in 1995, serving nearly four terms before being appointed Decatur mayor in July of 2008 to serve out the remaining term of the retiring mayor.

MIKE CARRIGAN

Carrigan

