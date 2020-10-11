Sewers, stormwater focus of Monday Decatur City Council meeting

DECATUR — The Decatur City Council on Monday is expected to discuss
stormwater and sewer issues and policies.
The meeting is a study session, in which members and staff talk about policy issues and gather input. Votes are not taken.
The city has about 2.2 million feet of sewers and manholes, as well as 19 sewage pump stations. The city in 2010 started a $25 million to rehab five interceptor sewers, the large-diameter pipes that carry water and sewage.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
The council is being asked to offer input about moving forward with engineering designs for a sewer project near Grand and Fairview avenues, as well as other investments.
Another discussion item will focus on storm drainage and areas for improvement.
The meeting is at 5:30 p.m. in Decatur Civic Center Theater, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: A look back at Decatur's Nelson Park Beach
Aerial view of Nelson Park, Lake beach and boat dock
1955: Aerial view of Lake Decatur, Nelson Park beach and boat dock.
H&R file photo
Bathers
1926: Nelson Park bathers
Beach aerial view
1935: Aerial view of Nelson Park beach, showing the smooth curve of the shore, the bathhouse, pier and diving tower.
H&R file photo
beach cleanup
1963: Rubbish cleaned off the city beach is prepared for burning.
H&R file photo
Diving tower
1935: Diver caught by the camera from the top platform of the diving tower.
H&R file photo
Good day for the beach
1956: The Decatur Municipal Beach is a cool place to be on a hot day as attested by the hundreds who flock to it.
H&R file photo
Kiddie beach
1934: New kiddie beach by fencing off a portion of the main beach where the water is shallow enough for youngsters.
H&R file photo
Life guards
1936: Life guards boating around kiddie's beach.
H&R file photo
Life guards of 1939
1939: Life guards in the top row left to right, Martin Amenda, John Browning, Dick French and Dave Adams. The girls are on a vacation trip from Peoria to the Ozarks, are left to right, Mildred Ayers, Margaret Bell and Della Lozisky.
H&R file photo
Life saving
1927: Nelson Park beach life saving hooks
H&R file photo
pavilion
1949: The crowd thinned out in the later afternoon of Fourth of July.
H&R file photo
Slide
1928: Nelson Park beach slide
H&R file photo
Swimming class
1933: Nelson Park beach swimming class
H&R file photo
Swimming season opens soon
1964: The swimming season hadn't yet arrived at the municipal beach.
H&R file photo
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.