Sewers, stormwater focus of Monday Decatur City Council meeting
Sewers, stormwater focus of Monday Decatur City Council meeting

DECATUR — The Decatur City Council on Monday is expected to discuss stormwater and sewer issues and policies.

The meeting is a study session, in which members and staff talk about policy issues and gather input. Votes are not taken. 

The city has about 2.2 million feet of sewers and manholes, as well as 19 sewage pump stations. The city in 2010 started a $25 million to rehab five interceptor sewers, the large-diameter pipes that carry water and sewage. 

The council is being asked to offer input about moving forward with engineering designs for a sewer project near Grand and Fairview avenues, as well as other investments. 

Another discussion item will focus on storm drainage and areas for improvement. 

The meeting is at 5:30 p.m. in Decatur Civic Center Theater, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza.

