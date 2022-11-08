Shane Mendenhall sweeps judge's race on a tide of votes

DECATUR — As the predicted red wave crested in the 2022 election, it brought with it Republican attorney Shane Mendenhall who was swept in as a new Macon County Circuit Court judge.

Mendenhall pulled comfortably ahead of Democratic attorney Andrew Weatherford during the vote tally Tuesday night and finished with a resounding verdict from the voters: 21,774 votes to his challenger's tally of 13,353.

"We worked really hard and the support was overwhelming and I am very grateful for the voters of Macon County," said the new judge-elect.

Mendenhall had earned his place on the ballot after defeating Associate Judge Rodney Forbes in the Republican primary. Forbes, who was appointed judge by a vote of his fellow 6th Judicial Circuit judges in July of 2017, continues to serve and now becomes Mendenhall’s colleague on the bench.

The new judge had made his pitch to voters as an experienced litigator who had argued cases throughout Illinois and across the nation in state and federal court. He had also billed himself as a champion of law and order who would “put the safety of law-abiding citizens above that of the criminal.”

He believed that message resonated with voters in Tuesday’s ballot. "I think all across the board and here in Macon County, voters are ready for a change and I am ready to get to work and do what I can to serve the citizens of this county," added Mendenhall, 42, who works with the law firm of Bolen, Robinson & Ellis.

“That is why I ran from day one, to give back and to serve the community."

Weatherford had centered his appeal to voters on his courtroom experience. He had pointed to some 235 court appearances during 2021 and said a track record of honing his arguments in front of other judges gave him the kind of legal mind that would serve him well as a jurist himself.

He had felt that argument was persuasive, but clearly found it hard to prevail on a night that was predicted to favor Republican candidates across the board.

Now, after his victory, Mendenhall faces the major professional life transition of preparing to sit in judgment of others. He said that preparation will involved some special "judge school" training and he understands he is due to be sworn in Dec. 5.

One big question he now faces revolves around fashion: Does he look good in black? "We'll find out," he said with a laugh. "I am just really excited to get to work."