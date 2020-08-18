Shelby County adds 4 COVID cases Tuesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SHELBYVILLE — Shelby County Health Department officials on Tuesday said four additional people have tested positive for COVID.

They are:

25-year-old male, with mild symptoms

23-year-old male with moderate symptoms and an ER visit

57-year-old female, hospitalized

14-year-old-male with mild symptoms

The positivity rate for the county is at 5.4% for the week ending Aug. 8. The rate was less than .1% for the week ending July 4.

"Shelby County has a 'warning level' for weekly positives per 100,000 population exceeding 50 per 100K to 87 per 100K. The county now has one-hundred and twelve (112) residents that have tested positive for Covid-19," the department said in a statement.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said he may place additional restrictions on counties with high COVID cases. Last week, rules limiting meetings and social events to the lesser of 25 people or 25% of overall room capacity and closing bars and casinos at 11 p.m. started statewide.

