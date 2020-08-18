You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shelby County adds 4 COVID cases Tuesday
0 comments
top story

Shelby County adds 4 COVID cases Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}

SHELBYVILLE — Shelby County Health Department officials on Tuesday said four additional people have tested positive for COVID.

They are:

  • 25-year-old male, with mild symptoms
  • 23-year-old male with moderate symptoms and an ER visit
  • 57-year-old female, hospitalized
  • 14-year-old-male with mild symptoms

The positivity rate for the county is at 5.4% for the week ending Aug. 8. The rate was less than .1% for the week ending July 4. 

"Shelby County has a 'warning level' for weekly positives per 100,000 population exceeding 50 per 100K to 87 per 100K. The county now has one-hundred and twelve (112) residents that have tested positive for Covid-19," the department said in a statement. 

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said he may place additional restrictions on counties with high COVID cases. Last week, rules limiting meetings and social events to the lesser of 25 people or 25% of overall room capacity and closing bars and casinos at 11 p.m. started statewide.

PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing children?

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News