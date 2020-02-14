Shelby County Board juggles multiple topics

Shelby County Board usually does its business in an hour. In a special Thursday meeting, two hours was too short to handle all the details in the marathon.

There are cattle on the loose in the county. There was a history lesson on the county's poor farm.

There was discussion on buying and burying a propane tank next to the courthouse. There was an attempted recommendation to vote on separating from Chicago and having a new state, which was tabled until next month.

During public comments, there was a complaint by a disabled person about getting the run around for a property tax exemption. That was responded to and became a debate, prompting new county board chairman Bruce Cannon to try to rein it in, "We can't resolve this at a county board meeting."

There were a lot of issues unresolved at the county board meeting that was held a day late at the Lake Shelbyville Visitor's Center, due to Lincoln's Birthday on Wednesday and both courtrooms being used on Thursday.

Almost lost in the marathon was the news of progress on road construction and repair by County Highway Engineer Alan Spesard. All of those projects were approved. The county chairman appointments to various committees and boards were all approved.