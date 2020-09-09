 Skip to main content
Shelby County Board rejects effort to remove chairman
Chairman Bruce Cannon answers questions on Wednesday during Shelby County Board meeting at the 9th Street Pavilion in Shelbyville. Board members rejected a motion to have Cannon removed as chairman.

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

SHELBYVILLE — Shelby County Board members on Wednesday morning voted against the removal of Chairman Bruce Cannon.

The vote during the board's regular monthly meeting was four votes favoring Cannon’s removal and 16 against.

Board members and public comments cited instances of Cannon being involved in misconduct and operating outside of the county code as the reason for his removal.

“I have no intention of resigning,” Cannon said prior to the vote, later adding that efforts to have him removed are politically-fueled.

Board members in favor of Cannon’s removal say it will help get the county back on track. 

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

