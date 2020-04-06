Shelby County Board to hold meeting — outdoors

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SHELBYVILLE — The Shelby County Board is going outside.

The board plans to have its monthly meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the the pavilion just north of the 9th Street Beach at Lake Shelbyville. Those who attend are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair.

"We are under a very strange circumstance, as you know," Shelby County Board Chairman Bruce Cannon said. "The bottom line is we have to pay bills. The treasurer wants a resolution to transition payroll and it's the big topic on the board."

A concern in having the meeting was putting too many people in close proximity and not wanting to spread the virus.

"We will probably have a good turnout of board members, because everyone wants to express their opinion," Cannon said. "We talked about having a teleconference, but we have a big board and the public body is looking for a meeting.We can't safely put 22 people in the courtroom and be in compliance. So, I talked to Jared Rowcliffe, our emergency management director, and the pavilion at Dam West looks like it would work well."

Still, Rowcliffe was concerned about the meeting and people's safety.