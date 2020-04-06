Shelby County Board to hold meeting — outdoors

SHELBYVILLE — The Shelby County Board is going outside.
The board plans to have its monthly meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the the pavilion just north of the 9th Street Beach at Lake Shelbyville. Those who attend are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair.
"We are under a very strange circumstance, as you know," Shelby County Board Chairman Bruce Cannon said. "The bottom line is we have to pay bills. The treasurer wants a resolution to transition payroll and it's the big topic on the board."
A concern in having the meeting was putting too many people in close proximity and not wanting to spread the virus.
"We will probably have a good turnout of board members, because everyone wants to express their opinion," Cannon said. "We talked about having a teleconference, but we have a big board and the public body is looking for a meeting.We can't safely put 22 people in the courtroom and be in compliance. So, I talked to Jared Rowcliffe, our emergency management director, and the pavilion at Dam West looks like it would work well."
Still, Rowcliffe was concerned about the meeting and people's safety.
"I cannot stress enough how important it is to practice social distancing at this meeting and everything else you do," Rowcliffe said. "I know that there are important things to address this month, but nothing is more important than everyone's safety.
"There is still risk associated with the meeting being held outdoors. I want to be clear, this meeting should be held as quickly as possible, the longer we are together, the greater the risk. Avoid close contact with everyone."
