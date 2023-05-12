SHELBYVILLE — The Shelby County Courthouse is a “toxic” work environment, multiple county clerk’s office employees told the county board.

“The last four years being a county employee have been the most stressful, negative and filled with turmoil,” said Lisa Swenny, a 16-year county employee and president of the county’s AFSCME chapter. “They can be explained with this analogy: employees are treading water in the ocean, just trying to keep our heads up and stay breathing. Meanwhile, sharks start circling and attacking the people next to you, picking them off one by one. You're just praying to survive long enough to outlive the circling sharks and the attacks.”

Swenny rose during Thursday’s county board meeting to respond to ongoing tensions between county employees and some board members.

Multiple citizens said they feared “retaliation” from the county for their remarks.

“It seems that it’s only good to this board when it speaks to the bubble,” said county resident Marilynn MacZura. “At last meeting, I tried to share clarification and understanding about the toxic work environment which exists here by drawing on my 50 years of corporate management experience. Instead, you allowed others here who can talk at any time during the meeting to interrupt me and talk over me. Then you hijacked my time in public body comments.”

County employee Elizabeth Ragan said employees are “ridiculed and punished” for voicing their opinions to the board. She also accused board members of doing business “in top secret” and excluding some board members from committee communications.

When asked by board member Julie Edwards, R-Shelbyville, to state which of her colleagues had been excluded from important messages, Ragan named Carol Cole and Theresa Boehme, the board’s only Democrat.

Edwards asked Ragan to send her the specific communications in question, and Ragan said she would.

Edwards spoke up shortly after the interaction to read an email she said she sent to all county department heads on April 21, after similar conversations erupted at the last county board meeting.

“In light of recent concerns brought forth by a member of the public and reprinted in the Shelbyville Eagle, I feel it's necessary to reach out to our county department heads,” Edwards said, quoting her email. “While I do not feel it is the job of the board to micromanage departments, these concerns were brought to the board and I feel they're serious enough to warrant a follow up.”

The questions posed to department heads included: Do you or any of your employees of your department feel unsafe or in danger? Have you or the employees in your department witnessed physical, verbal or sexual abuse in the workplace?

Only the state’s attorney and the treasurer responded, Edwards said.

But MacZura and others suggested the efforts to reach out were not in good faith as multiple county employees have already established a distrust for the board, while the state’s attorney’s and treasurer’s offices are in good favor with the board’s majority.

A more appropriate option might be to send completely anonymous surveys to all employees, suggested resident Chris Boehme.

Board Chairman Robert “Bobby” Orman, R-Windsor, said the county “need(s) a whistleblower policy something fierce.”

Public body comment lasted for nearly an hour-and-a-half, with board members at times arguing back and forth with members of the public. Conversation later shifted focus to newly-appointed State’s Attorney Robert Hanlon.

Hanlon was not present at Thursday’s board meeting. He did not respond to multiple calls from the Herald & Review on Friday.

Multiple citizens expressed concern that Hanlon, a Northern Illinois native who has no prosecutorial experience, isn’t often available in his office.

Many also criticized Hanlon’s use of American Rescue Plan Act money to fund a pay increase of nearly $1,500 per pay period for his assistant state’s attorney and a $50 per hour wage for an individual living outside the county to scan and digitally file the office’s records.

But some county board members jumped to Hanlon’s defense.

“I'm just going to say, the witch hunt against our state's attorney, Rob Hanlon, is getting insanely old,” said board member Martha Firnhaber, R-Shelbyville.

Many of the board’s remaining agenda items passed with little fanfare, and many residents who came for public comments left before the nearly three-hour-long meeting was over.

