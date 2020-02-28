Shelby County finances under scrutiny

SHELBYVILLE — Shelby County officials during a meeting on Thursday wrestled with the idea of a "forensic audit" of county books that could uncover whether the county has overpaid hundreds of thousands of dollars because of outdated practices.
County Board Chairman Bruce Cannon wondered if the audit's cost would just dig the county into a deeper financial hole when there is little that can be done about the past. In any case, the county needs to bring its records into compliance with state law, Cannon made clear during the budget committee meeting.
Over the past year Shelby County has come under scrutiny, with various practices called into question. Some of those have been due to incorrect records or no records at all, in payroll and other areas. County Treasurer Erica Firnhaber is trying to bring the county into compliance, which means making changes from the way things have been done. One item discussed was the need for a payroll policy.
"There has been no payroll policy," Firnhaber said.
"Erica has been working at this for a year, and, I agree with her, we have to have accurate records," Cannon said. "We need to find a solution and get it all tied together."
Vice-chairman Frank Mulholland agreed.
"We should keep track of everything," Mulholland said. "Just because we've done it a certain way for 30 years doesn't make it right."
Discussion suggested that payroll laws are not the same that they were 30 years ago.
"Payroll laws are changing all the time," said Firnhaber.
"They may not be big changes," said Cannon. "They just may be tweaks. But, we have to stay on top of the tweaks."
Also discussed was updating the county's employee handbook.
On top of the internal review of past policies and practices and upcoming changes, a watchdog organization has been reporting on inconsistencies and alleged violations of state statutes by the county. It has been an unsettling time for county government, from the county chairman down to department heads and even individual employees.
Mulholland spoke of it becoming a toxic environment. It had been previously suggested that not being in compliance with state law, state regulations, can, according to statute, involve fines and jail time.
"We have 88 employees and some of them were pretty worried," Cannon said. "Some thought they might go to jail. We want them to come to work and be happy they work for the county."
Some departments felt like they were being accused of doing something wrong because the way they ran their departments was being questioned.
Board member Gary Patterson is on the Law Enforcement Committee.
"If we go around looking over your shoulder, we are going to get some push back," Patterson said. "The sheriff wants a forensic audit to find the answers. He told me that, 'It's my department, there were mistakes made and I want to get it corrected.'"
A forensic audit would include a detailed look at over-payment on payroll over five years in the sheriff's department, including comp time and overtime. Some estimates say that over could reach $500,000, according to discussion at the meting.
"It has been suggested to me, that even if we do the forensic audit, we won't have a chance of recovering any of the money from the Sheriff's Department," Cannon said. "Collecting five years is highly unlikely. An offense occurred, it was not right, but we won't be able to recover the money. So, do we need a forensic audit?"
"With it occurring over five years and involving 11 deputies, I don't know the scope of the problem," said State's Attorney Gina Vonderheide.
"Do we need to prove it? What can we do about it? Cannon said.
"Where will the county's trust be, if we say no" to a forensic audit, said board member Gary Gergeni.
"With all these questions, doesn't it beg the question that we need a forensic audit?" Mulholland said.
Vonderheide has looked into a forensic audit. One estimate from a company interested in doing it was $18,000, plus secondary expenses, and it would take six weeks. She reported that a local company mentioned a fee of $250 an hour, though some of the work could be performed by staff and cost less.
She discussed the pros and cons of having local auditors versus a company from outside the area.
Gary Patterson contacted Macon County, which suggested three companies -- one from Decatur, one from Springfield, and one from Moweaqua. He suggested the Fees and Salaries Committee and a few other board members interview the companies and make a recommendation to the full board.
"We do need to do this," Mulholland said. "Even with the additional cost, we just need to suck it up and do it."
Vonderheide was asked about the Attorney General's Office doing the forensic audit.
"It would probably cost less, but we would be subject to their timeline," Vonderheide said.
She is to follow up with potential auditors.
"This is serious, but it doesn't have to be rushed," Cannon said. "We would like to take it to the board in April. Everybody is concerned and we're going do something."