Shelby County finances under scrutiny

"If we go around looking over your shoulder, we are going to get some push back," Patterson said. "The sheriff wants a forensic audit to find the answers. He told me that, 'It's my department, there were mistakes made and I want to get it corrected.'"

A forensic audit would include a detailed look at over-payment on payroll over five years in the sheriff's department, including comp time and overtime. Some estimates say that over could reach $500,000, according to discussion at the meting.

"It has been suggested to me, that even if we do the forensic audit, we won't have a chance of recovering any of the money from the Sheriff's Department," Cannon said. "Collecting five years is highly unlikely. An offense occurred, it was not right, but we won't be able to recover the money. So, do we need a forensic audit?"

"With it occurring over five years and involving 11 deputies, I don't know the scope of the problem," said State's Attorney Gina Vonderheide.

"Do we need to prove it? What can we do about it? Cannon said.

"Where will the county's trust be, if we say no" to a forensic audit, said board member Gary Gergeni.

"With all these questions, doesn't it beg the question that we need a forensic audit?" Mulholland said.