Shelby County seeks ambulance options

SHELBYVILLE — Shelby County officials are working to find a new ambulance provider before the county loses emergency medical coverage in a month.

For years, most of the county was covered by Decatur Ambulance Service, but Hospital Sisters Health System plans to close the service Sept. 1. That leaves county officials exploring new territory as they work to secure coverage.

“As far as I know, the county’s never really had to be in this position,” said David Swits, chairman of the county board's ambulance committee, which met Friday.

Without Decatur Ambulance Service, Shelby County is essentially starting from scratch, said Doug Welton, an emergency medical technician-paramedic who works with HSHS.

The county has never had to license an ambulance provider because it has no ordinance requiring ambulance services in the area, Welton said.

“The city of Shelbyville and the county of Shelby has never had an ordinance, never had a requirement for any sort of ambulance service or any sort of provider to come into this area at any time over the last 50 years,” he said. “Anybody could have come and set up shop right alongside us. They just never did.”

Representatives for multiple ambulance providers attended Friday's meeting to advocate for their services and question the county on its requirements. Those companies included Lakeside EMS, Abbott EMS, American Medical Response, Echo Response EMS, and RuralMed EMS.

Swits declined to say whether or not the county was looking for an exclusive provider.

“We’re just looking for information today,” he said.

The county could prove a unique challenge to some providers, Welton said, mainly because the physical coverage area is very large while the call volume is relatively low — meaning providers might not bring in enough income to afford the two 24/7 coverage, advanced life support trucks the county desires.

HSHS currently provides coverage to 90% of Shelby County.

The hospital system announced its decision to close Decatur Ambulance Service in June, citing the cost to maintain equipment and vehicles and the difficulty of filling open positions. The company was founded in 1959 and acquired by HSHS in 2018. It has long been the only ambulance provider in Decatur, but also extended its coverage to other areas.

City officials in Decatur are currently considering proposals from various companies interested in providing services there.

According to Welton, some parties petitioning Decatur might be interested in also providing coverage to other counties and municipalities under HSHS’s current operation.

“We do have a couple of interested parties that are interested in taking over Decatur’s entire operation, including the Shelbyville area,” Welton said. “A lot more questions than answers, and they seem to be that way every day. There seems to be more questions than answers in this whole process.”

The Shelby County ambulance committee members said Friday they were likely to gather again before the next county board meeting. A date and time for the next committee meeting had not been posted as of Saturday afternoon.

While the next steps are unclear, board members could initiate a bidding process by listing minimum requirements for ambulance services and allowing the various provider companies to turn in their bids. The board would need to approve a bid at its next meeting to ensure a new provider could prepare to cover the area by Sept. 1.

Swits said board members should also work closely with Shelbyville Mayor Jeff Johnson and other city officials to ensure action is taken by September.

“At the end of the day, we want reliable, long-term ambulance service for the people of Shelby County,” said Johnson.