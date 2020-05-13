Shelby County to businesses: open at your own risk

SHELBYVILLE — Businesses here got a very guarded permission to open if they want to — and in defiance of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s closure orders — following a unanimous vote Wednesday of the Shelby County Board.
A resolution passed by the board allows businesses to open in compliance with the county’s “Shelby County Return to Business Plan," a series of safety guidelines covering both sides of more than three closely-typed A4 pages.
The guidelines call for employees wearing masks, limits on the number of people inside businesses and social distancing, enhanced sanitation and on and on. And isolation rules remain in force for nursing homes and assisted living and group homes.
Businesses that open will be monitored for compliance with the guideline standards by the Shelby County Public Health Department and a close eye will be kept on infection rates and the capacity to cope with patient loads at “regional medical centers.”
County Board Chairman Bruce Cannon said there are a lot of strings attached but also said the board felt compelled to act given the dire financial situation facing many businesses. “The county board recognizes the economy is struggling and we recognize our citizens are struggling, too,” he added.
Cannon said the board was aware of the way the governor and the state wants restrictions in place to try and halt the spread of COVID-19. But he said the county didn’t feel the best use of its resources was trying to stop businesses, who feel they can open safely, from doing so.
“We’re not really thumbing our noses at the state, we just don’t have the time or staff to go out and chase down every single restaurateur and every single church that may want to hold church this week at their own risk,” Cannon added.
He also warned that the county does not have any control over local cities and villages and whatever rules they have in place regarding COVID-19. The county’s resolution also says businesses should check with their “insurance provider and legal counsel” before going ahead and opening.
Jared Rowcliffe, the Shelby County Emergency Management Agency coordinator, monitors COVID-19 cases (the county has 11) and was carefully neutral in his reaction to the county board’s decision.
“We do not have a view on this,” he said. “We are not an enforcement authority. Our role is to provide resources to first responders and long term care facilities as best we can and try to mitigate the effects of this virus as best we can.”
The governor on Wednesday that "counties that try to reopen in defiance, may not be reimbursed by FEMA for damages they cause because they ignored the law. Local law enforcement and the Illinois State Police can and will take action. There is no consequence the state could impose that is greater than the harm you will do to your own communities."
And in other business Wednesday, the Shelby board voted to let voters have a say on whether they want to see Illinois divided into two. The board voted 12-7 to approve adding a question to the November ballot asking whether Illinois should become two states instead of one.
The request for the ballot question had come from an organization called “Illinois Separation” which wants Cook County and Chicago to have its own state, separate from the other 101 counties that currently make up Illinois.
Jessica Fox, the Shelby County clerk and recorder, said there was some concern among members about how the complicated legal process would play out to make such a separation a reality.
“But that is far down the road,” she added. “And this ballot question is just people being able to express their opinion.”
Photos: Life during COVID-19
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
