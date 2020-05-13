Shelby County to businesses: open at your own risk

He also warned that the county does not have any control over local cities and villages and whatever rules they have in place regarding COVID-19. The county’s resolution also says businesses should check with their “insurance provider and legal counsel” before going ahead and opening.

Jared Rowcliffe, the Shelby County Emergency Management Agency coordinator, monitors COVID-19 cases (the county has 11) and was carefully neutral in his reaction to the county board’s decision.

“We do not have a view on this,” he said. “We are not an enforcement authority. Our role is to provide resources to first responders and long term care facilities as best we can and try to mitigate the effects of this virus as best we can.”

Pritzker has said he would consider withholding federal pass-through funds to counties ignoring his stay-at-home order. A handful of counties have taken similar steps.