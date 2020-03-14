Shelbyville asks voters if historic Chautauqua building is to be repaired or demolished

SHELBYVILLE — Voters in Tuesday’s election will decide whether the historic Chautauqua Building in Forest Park should be repaired and preserved or demolished.

City Councilman Mark Shanks, the commissioner for parks, said the city has been wrestling for more than 15 years with what to do in the long term with this aging 20-sided auditorium, which was built in 1903 to hold large gatherings.

“It’s a big part of our cultural history and a centerpiece of our park and our community,” Shanks said of the Chautauqua building.

Shanks said the building had not been properly maintained for many years and is now at risk of structural damage to three roof truss and column joints caused by water infiltration. Faced with this damage, the city has placed a nonbinding advisory question on the ballot.

The question asks if the city shall repair and preserve the Chautauqua Building so that it is safe for use and occupancy, at a projected repair cost of $750,000-$800,000, with no projected tax increase unless approved by a separate referendum, instead of demolishing and removing this structure at a projected cost of $60,000-$100,000.