Shelbyville Chautauqua renovation plan gets support

SHELBYVILLE — A majority of Shelbyville voters in Tuesday's election gave their support to the city repairing and preserving the Chautauqua Building in Forest Park instead of demolishing this aging historic structure.

Unofficial results show that 529 votes, 59.37 percent of the total cast, answered "yes" in favor of repair and preservation in this nonbinding advisory question. There were 362 "no" votes.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

City Council member and park commissioner Mark Shanks has said the 20-sided Chautauqua auditorium, which was built in 1903 to hold large gatherings, is now at risk due to water infiltration damaging three roof truss and column joints.

The ballot question asked if the city should repair and preserve the Chautauqua Building so that it is safe for use and occupancy, at a projected repair cost of $750,000-$800,000, with no projected tax increase unless approved by a separate referendum, instead of demolishing and removing this structure at a projected cost of $60,000-$100,000.

Shanks has said the city will still have to “come up with the money” for the repair project. Shelby County has a Property Tax Extension Limitation Law in place, so it cannot raise tax rates beyond the prescribed amount without voter approval.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0